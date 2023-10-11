Dancing With the Stars contestants had a chance to show off their soulful sides during Motown Night.

“I grew up listening to Motown. That was, like, my dad’s music,” Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix told partner Pasha Pashkov during rehearsal on the Tuesday, October 10, episode. “My dad passed [away] in 2013 and he never got to see me even be on Vanderpump Rules. So,I think it would be a dream of his to see me performing on a stage of this magnitude.”

Madix, 38, and Pashkov, 37, decided to dedicate their Foxtrot to the reality star’s late father.

“Ariana, your dad would be so proud, honestly,” judge Derek Hough said after the performance to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by the Supremes.

Carrie Ann Inaba, meanwhile, got up from her chair to give Madix a hug. “That was amazing!” she told her.

Madix and Pashkov became the second duo of the season to receive a “9” from one of the judges after Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach earned the high grade earlier in the episode. Other duos, however, didn’t fare as well during Motown Night.

At the end of the evening, the couples with the lowest scores were Tyson Beckford and Jenna Johnson and Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart. Beckford, 52, and Johnson, 29, were ultimately eliminated from the competition.

“Thank you for everything. We put in some hard work but one slip and that was it for us,” Beckford told Johnson after the results were revealed. “I’m sorry.”

While one couple’s DWTS journey came to an end during Motown Night, other duos showed the judges they have what it takes to make it far in the competition.

“You took my breath away,” Inaba, 55, told former Bachelorette Charity Lawson after her Foxtrot with partner Artem Chigvintsev, who returned to the stage after missing last week’s episode due to COVID-19. “You were gliding. You were like a princess skating across the floor.”

Judge Bruno Tonioli also sang Lawson’s praises. “Charity, you are going for gold. I mean that really was a gold standard Foxtrot,” he said.

Like Madix, Lawson, 27, also grew up listening to Motown with her father. The Bachelor Nation personality’s dad, David Lawson, even stopped by her Motown Night rehearsal to show his support for her and Chigvintsev, 41.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Charity, who got engaged to fiancé Dotun Olubeko during her season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, told her dad that her Motown Night song — “My Girl” by The Temptations — would be “perfect for our father-daughter dance when I get married.”

Keep scrolling to see all the performers’ scores from Dancing With the Stars’ Motown Night: