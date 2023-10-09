Harry Jowsey wants to “keep the mystery” in his partnership with Dancing With the Stars pro Rylee Arnold amid ongoing romance rumors continue.

“We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” Jowsey, 26, told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, playing coy about the pair’s status.

Arnold, 18, is just grateful for the fan support during her first season as a professional on the ballroom dance show.

“I love it and it’s so fun. We can definitely use support and the votes,” she gushed. “We just love everybody that’s supporting us and we’re having so much fun together.”

Related: 'DWTS' Relatives Who Joined the Show as Pro Dancers Rylee Arnold isn’t the first family member — let alone sibling — of a Dancing With the Stars pro to enter the ballroom. Julianne Hough was the first dancer to face off against her brother, Derek Hough, in the competition. After Julianne got her start on the series in season 4 in 2007, she was […]

Following a tepid DWTS debut during the season 32 premiere, Jowsey came back with a vengeance for Latin Night. During week 2, he and Arnold danced a salsa to “Arranca” by Becky G. featuring Omega, earning a score of 15 out of 30.

To celebrate their progress, the twosome attended Tate McRae’s concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 4, where eagle-eyed fans spotted them holding hands while walking through the crowd.

“Harry jowsey & rylee arnold holding hands tonight @ the hollywood palladium!!” the caption of a now-viral TikTok video read.

In the clip, Jowsey was taking pictures with fans while Arnold looked back and grabbed his hand, interlocking their fingers.

Jowsey previously gushed over Arnold as a coach and mentor during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” the Too Hot to Handle alum shared following the DWTS live show on Tuesday, October 3. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Related: Dancing With the Stars’ Most Shocking Eliminations Over the Years While some Dancing With the Stars contestants are understandably eliminated for their two left feet, other entrants are sent home far too early. The voting system got an overhaul for season 28, following the controversial victory of radio host Bobby Bones one season prior, but the changeup didn’t stop formidable competitors from leaving the ballroom. […]

Arnold revealed that she “honestly wasn’t sure about what to expect” from her partner when they met.

“Then he walks in the door [and] he’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” she told Us. “So sweet, so fun to be around.”

While Jowsey is used to being in the public eye given his reality TV past, Arnold is a newbie to spotlight. She previously competed on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors in 2018 before following in older sister Lindsay Arnold’s footsteps as a DWTS pro. (Lindsay, 29, announced in August that she was not returning to the competition series to spend more time with her kids: Sage, 2, and June, 5 months.)

Jowsey told Us that the entire Arnold family “has been so supportive and lovely” throughout his DWTS journey.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I feel like I could do no wrong in their eyes. They’re the sweetest people I’ve ever met as well,” he added, noting that he’s not currently looking for love. “Honestly, I’m just focused on Rylee right now.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.