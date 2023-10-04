Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey couldn’t be happier with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold.

“She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” Jowsey, 26, exclusively told Us Weekly after the Tuesday, October 3, episode of the reality competition series. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold, 18, meanwhile, told Us that she “honestly wasn’t sure about what to expect” from Jowsey before their first meeting. “Then he walks in the door [and] he’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” she said. “So sweet, so fun to be around.”

Jowsey is Arnold’s first-ever DWTS partner as season 32 marks her first season on the ABC series. She previously competed as a pro on Dancing With the Stars: Juniors back in 2018, placing second with Black-ish actor Miles Brown.

Rylee’s older sister is Lindsay Arnold, a DWTS pro who last appeared on the show during season 30 in 2021. Rylee told Us that Lindsay, 29, has been “so supportive” of her joining the DWTS family, but she isn’t sure whether her big sister will be returning to the ballroom herself any time soon. (Lindsay, who lives in Utah with husband Samuel Lightner Cusick and their daughters — Sage, 2, and June, 5 months — explained via TikTok in August that leaving her family to film the show is something that she doesn’t “want to put [her] kids through right now.”)

“I hope that she would, but she’s in mom mode. She has the most beautiful kids and she’s just loving her life right now,” Rylee shared. “But I mean, we’ll see.”

Lindsay previously gushed about Rylee and Jowsey’s partnership during a September appearance on the “Weekly Trash” podcast. “They look so hot,” she said of the twosome’s promo photos. Despite approving of the pairing, she described herself as an “overprotective sister” and joked, “Don’t kiss my sister.”

Playful warning aside, Jowsey told Us that Rylee’s “whole family has been so supportive and lovely” throughout his DWTS journey. “I feel like I could do no wrong in their eyes. They’re the sweetest people I’ve ever met as well,” he said.

The reality star also gave hope to fans who think a romantic spark could develop between him and Rylee as the season progresses. Noting that it’s “to be decided” whether he’s single at the moment, Jowsey said, “Honestly, I’m just focused on Rylee right now.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn