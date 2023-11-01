Things got spooky on Dancing With the Stars as the celebrities and their pros celebrated Halloween on Tuesday, October 31, with Monster Night.

While some stars — like Ariana Madix — shared their love for Halloween, others — like Xochitl Gomez — were not into being scared during the live show.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough were in costume at the judges table as they were joined by former DWTS contestant and guest judge Niecy Nash. (Nash appeared on the show’s 10th season alongside former pro Louis van Amstel.)

Jason Mraz and partner Daniella Karagach kicked off the night dressed as mummies for a spine-chilling Contemporary routine. While Mraz hoped for a “10” from the judges, he was awarded “9s” across the board.

Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber paid homage to her Buffy the Vampire Slayer role of Willow Rosenberg, a character she played from 1997 to 2003. Hannigan dedicated her routine to the show’s longtime fans before taking the dancefloor — fangs and all.

Harry Jowsey made a comeback after revealing that he was “devastated” following the scores of last week’s Most Memorable Year routine, and was joined by partner Rylee Arnold’s older sister, Lindsay Arnold, in the rehearsal room as she gave the duo some words of wisdom.

While Gomez appeared to be injured following her routine, the actress returned for the “Dance Monster-thon” marathon dance — and won, adding five bonus points to their score for the week.

The “Monster-thon” was four-minutes-long and consisted of two dances — the Hustle to “Stayin’ Alive” by Bee Gees and the Charleston to “Grim Grinning Ghosts (Dance Party)” by Kris Bowers — and all the couples danced at the same time. If they were visited by the Grim Reaper, they were sent off the dancefloor.

While all the stars brought out their scariest looks during the Halloween episode, one duo’s DWTS journey came to an end. Jowsey and Arnold had the lowest score, but Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater were ultimately sent home.

Keep scrolling to see all the performers’ scores from Dancing With the Stars’ Monster Night: