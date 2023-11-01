Xochitl Gomez can work through anything — and her Dancing With the Stars performance on Monster Night proved it.

The Marvel star, 17, and partner Val Chmerkovskiy performed a Contemporary routine to “Game of Survival” by Ruelle, which received a 37 out of 40. While they earned high scores, questions were raised when Chmerkovskiy, 37, carried Gomez after their routine came to an end.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough — along with guest judge Niecy Nash — questioned whether she was OK as DWTS host Alfonso Riberio appeared to assist in stabilizing her. However, when asked, Gomez continued to tell the judges she was “great.”

When it came time to get her scores, Chmerkovskiy held up the bottom of Gomez’ dress, which was seemingly stained with blood. Gomez chalked it up to Halloween.

The teen told viewers to “trust” when she was asked whether she would make it back on the dancefloor for the “Monster-thon” marathon dance that would be occurring later in the episode.

Last month, Chmerkovskiy told Us Weekly exclusively that he was “excited” to be paired with Gomez because of her experience doing “all these stunts.” Gomez echoed his sentiment.

“I’m having a blast,” she gushed to Us. “[Rehearsals have] been really fun. I’ve really liked kind of doing the work and then earning something out of it.”

She called Chmerkovskiy a “good teacher” when asked about his reputation as a tough pro. “[He’s exactly what a teacher should be,” she added.

Chmerkovskiy added that he goes into every DWTS season like it’s his year to win the mirrorball trophy — which has since been renamed to honor late judge Len Goodman.

“I do put the pressure, but the pressure is just to kind of bring out the best in my partner and I’m only as good as my partner,” he explained to Us. “That’s kind of the philosophy of ballroom dance in general. And so, anytime I’m given an opportunity to dance with such an incredible talent, it’s a huge privilege for me. But it’s also an incredible responsibility.”

The professional dancer noted that he also hopes to make Gomez’s parents and fans “proud.”

“That’s really the pressure,” he explained. “Everything else, I’m not worried about that.”

Dancing With the Stars airs live on ABC and Disney+ on Tuesdays.