Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are ready to hit the dance floor.

Arnold, 18, took to Instagram on Sunday, October 29, to share a snap of her and Jowsey, 26, preparing for the Tuesday, October 31, episode of Dancing With the Stars. In the photo, Jowsey rested his hands on his partner’s shoulders while giving the camera a soft smile. Arnold stood in front of him and also beamed.

“Such a hard week but I’m so proud of @harryjowsey and so excited to dance this Tuesday,” she captioned the post.

Arnold’s message comes hours after Jowsey shared an image of the duo posing with his dog, Bean, who died over the weekend.

Earlier on Sunday, he explained through teary eyes via his Snapchat Story, “We lost Bean this weekend, when we were about to leave she fell off the couch and landed flat on her back. We raced her to the emergency & vet explained that it wasn’t looking good for her. I made sure they did everything they could to save her.”

Jowsey continued: “Yesterday they called me and told me that I had to come say goodbye, so me and Rylee came down and gave her one last kiss and cuddle before she passed.”

Arnold previously met his puppy earlier this month, noting at the time how “perfect” she was.

The duo are heading into week 6 of DWTS after receiving the lowest scores from the judges during the Most Memorable Year Night episode. They have assured fans they have been working hard to increase their scores.

Since the show premiered in September, fans have fixated on Arnold and Jowsey’s undeniable chemistry.

“She’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” Jowsey gushed to Us Weekly after the October 3 episode. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Arnold noted that she “wasn’t sure about what to expect” of Jowsey before they met.: “Then he walks in the door [and] he’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet. So sweet, so fun to be around.”

The twosome have since played coy about romance rumors. When asked by Us if was single, Jowsey replied “Honestly, I’m just focused on Rylee right now.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.