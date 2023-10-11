Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and his Dancing With the Stars partner, Rylee Arnold, have sparked dating speculation due to their chemistry on the reality competition series.

Rylee’s sister Lindsay Arnold — a fellow DWTS pro who stepped back from the show in 2021 to focus on her family — pointed out that Rylee and Jowsey make a cute pair before season 32 premiered in September 2023.

“They look so hot,” Lindsay said of the duo’s promo photos during a September appearance on the “Weekly Trash” podcast. However, she also jokingly warned Jowsey, who is eight years older than Rylee, “Don’t kiss my sister.”

DWTS judge Derek Hough, meanwhile, seemed to give the twosome his blessing during an October 2023 episode of the show. “Y’all are so cute together,” he said after they performed a foxtrot. “I love the chemistry.”

Scroll through to see Jowsey and Rylee’s sweetest quotes about their bond:

Singing Each Other’s Praises

“[Rylee’s] ’s never in a bad mood and she’s always bubbly and brings me up when I’m feeling a little bit flat, or in my head about things, and knows when to sit me down and talk me out of whatever hump I’m in,” Jowsey exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023. “I feel like everyone needs that in a person in their life. She’s everything you could ever dream of.”

Rylee echoed her partner’s sentiments, telling Us that although she “honestly wasn’t sure about what to expect” from Jowsey, she was pleasantly surprised during their first meeting.

“He walks in the door [and] he’s the sweetest person you’ll ever meet,” she said. “So sweet, so fun to be around.”

‘Focused on Rylee’

Jowsey exclusively told Us in October 2023 that it’s “to be decided” whether he’s single. “Honestly, I’m just focused on Rylee right now,” he said.

Cool and Coy

With dating speculation continuing to swirl, Jowsey told Entertainment Tonight in October that he wanted to “keep the mystery” in his partnership with Rylee.

“We just enjoy hanging out and we love each other, so it’s been great,” he said.

Rylee agreed, telling the outlet: “We just love everybody that’s supporting us and we’re having so much fun together.”

Defending His Partner

“I think it’s unfair on Rylee to put, like, pressure on this when it’s her first [DWTS] season,” Jowsey told Page Six of the romance rumors in October 2023. “And, you know, whatever’s going on behind the scenes is gonna go on behind the scenes.”

The reality star also addressed a TikTok video that went viral earlier that month which showed him holding hands with Rylee as they made their way through a crowd inside Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium.

“That video does look pretty wild but we got pushed into a corner. We were trying to get out of this concert,” Jowsey explained. “We’re just focusing on the dance and just enjoying being together and if something happens, something happens.”

When asked whether the outing in question was a date or a group outing, Jowsey and Rylee looked at each other and laughed. “Yes, just a group hang,” Rylee said while giggling.

Harry Starts His Own Rumor

While speaking with Extra after an October 2023 episode of DWTS, Jowsey had a playful response when asked if the duo had any news to share. “She’s pregnant,” he quipped, touching Rylee’s stomach. “Harry!” Rylee exclaimed in response, laughing and covering her face with her hands.

“I’m joking,” Jowsey emphasized before noting that he “wouldn’t want to be [partnered] with anyone else.”