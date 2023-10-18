Dancing With the Stars celebrated the 100th anniversary of Walt Disney Studios during the Tuesday, October 17, episode with contestants dancing to songs from beloved Disney films.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky and his partner, Emma Slater, kicked things off with a Pasa Doble to “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice” from Fantasia. Umansky, 53, donned the iconic sorcerer’s hat from the 1940 animated film and Mickey Mouse ears for the dance.

“It’s a lot of pressure to open Disney100 Night … [and] you did amazing!” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told the real estate mogul after his performance. “It got better and better and better as you danced.”

While the ballroom was filled with movie magic during the theme night, one duo didn’t get a happily ever after. Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber and Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd had the lowest scores of the night, but it was Adrian Peterson and Britt Stewart who were sent home after viewers cast their votes.

The eliminated duo weren’t the only ones who faced a setback during Tuesday’s episode. While performing a Jazz routine to “He’s a Tramp” from Lady and the Tramp, Williams, 69, missed a lift with Murgatroyd, 37.

Judge Bruno Tonioli told Williams that although the dance “started very well,” Murgatroyd “nearly fell on the floor” as a result of his misstep. Despite the blunder — which Williams chalked up to getting “a little behind in the beat” — Inaba, 55, still deemed the routine Williams’ “best dance so far.”

The judges also gave Hannigan, 49, a bit of tough love after she and Farber, 39, performed a Jazz routine to “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast.

“You are the cutest candelabra I’ve ever seen,” Inaba told Hannigan, who was dressed as Lumière from the 1991 cartoon. “You are so animated, but sometimes when you get overly animated, we lose the musicality in the piece.”

Tonioli, 67, echoed the sentiment. “It wasn’t quite as musical as it could have been,” he told Hannigan. Before giving her a score of 6, he noted, “Listen to the music.”

Prior to Hannigan’s performance, her friend Selma Blair stopped by the rehearsal studio to give her some pointers.

“All I want you to do is breathe,” Blair, 51, told the How I Met Your Mother alum, noting that when you don’t breathe properly, it’s easy to “get exhausted.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Blair competed on season 31 of DWTS with Farber last year, but decided to leave the competition early in October 2022 due to health concerns related to her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis.

Keep scrolling to see all the performers’ scores from Dancing With the Stars’ Disney100 Night: