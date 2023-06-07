They found love in the ballroom! Less than one year after Britt Stewart and Daniel Durant competed together on Dancing With the Stars, they sparked a real-life romance.

“My Valentine. ♥️ Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Coda star wrote via Instagram in February 2023 when they debuted their relationship, sharing a selfie with the DWTS pro on a boardwalk.

Durant and the High School Musical actress initially met the previous September when they were paired together on season 31 of DWTS.

“She knows how to sign, she’s learning how to sign,” the Switched at Birth alum, who is deaf, told Us Weekly and other reporters at the time of their training process. “Before, my interpreter [Gabe Gomez] … he’d be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it’s nice. She understands me.”

Durant continued to gush over his partner. “She’s such a brilliant woman and she shows me her skills and it’s amazing,” he raved at the time. “And she looked at me and I feel like I knew she could teach me.”

Stewart, for her part, was equally excited to pair up with the You alum. “I love when I am able to have story and passion and heart, and Daniel is all of that and more,” she told Us at the time.

Durant and the Share the Movement president made it to the season 31 semifinals, which aired on Disney+ in November 2022. Despite receiving a 36 and a 34 on their Viennese waltz and samba routines, respectively, the dancing duo were ultimately sent home just shy of the finale.

“Daniel, none of these words can really fully express how grateful I am for the past couple months. What you’ve been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time blows me away,” Stewart wrote via Instagram at the time. “To see how you’ve grown into a dancer is amazing. I need to get footage of our first meet when I taught you our very first steps together to remind you how much you’ve evolved! To see you be vulnerable with me and the world was so brave and a true inspiration to me and I know so many others.”

She added: “Thank you for opening yourself up to me. I wholeheartedly believe that this partnership is WAY bigger than ourselves and the ballroom! This is not the end for #TeamSignToShine and I am so excited for our future plans to continue representing and empowering our communities. I am very thankful to @dancingwiththestars for bringing you into my life. You already know….. YOU ARE STUCK WITH ME 🤟🏾❤️.”

While the couple have not shared when their dancing partnership turned romantic, the Broadway alum joined Stewart for several DWTS live shows in early 2023.

“Happy Valentine’s Day [and] sure enough, we’re dating,” the Broadway veteran exclaimed during the Wilmington, North Carolina, tour stop that February after recreating one of their Disney+ dances for the crowd, per social media footage.

Scroll down for the pair’s complete relationship timeline: