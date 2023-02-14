Partners in and out of the ballroom! Dancing With the Stars pro Britt Stewart is dating her season 31 dance partner, Daniel Durant.

“My Valentine. ♥️ Happy Valentine’s Day!” Durant, 33, captioned a Tuesday, February 14, Instagram photo of Stewart, 33, posing with her arms around him.

Members of the DWTS family flooded the comments section with supportive messages as the couple made their social media debut.

“I knew it!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ Congrats!” fellow season 31 competitor Wayne Brady wrote, while pro Emma Slater commented: “Ahhhhh there it is!!!! ❤️❤️❤️😍.”

The CODA actor and the choreographer met while competing for the mirrorball trophy. They placed fifth during their season, which premiered in September 2022. Durant, who is deaf, previously gushed to Us Weekly about Stewart being a quick study of American Sign Language.

“She knows how to sign, she’s learning how to sign,” he said in September 2022. “Before, my interpreter … he’d be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it’s nice. She understands me.”

The Switched at Birth alum added of the professional dancer: “She’s such a brilliant woman and she shows me her skills and it’s amazing. And she looked at me and I feel like I knew she could teach me.”

Stewart, for her part, added that she was “really excited” about the partnership. “I love when I am able to have story and passion and heart, and Daniel is all of that and more,” she shared at the time.

The Colorado native shared her own Valentine’s Day Instagram post with her new beau on Tuesday. “❤️@danieldurant,” she captioned a clip of her and Durant goofing around, soundtracked by the song “Fall in Love With You” by Montell Fish.

Several of Stewart’s fellow DWTS pros celebrated the relationship announcement, with Witney Carson teasing in the comments section, “Is this a soft launch??? 😍😍😍 love you both!!”

Pasha Pashkov also chimed in, writing, “Happy Valentine’s Day you lovebirds!!!”

Durant and Stewart aren’t the first duo to find love on the reality competition series. The show boasts a long list of happy couples who met in the ballroom, including Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella. The Latin dancer, 40, and the pro wrestler, 39, met as partners during season 25 in 2017 — while Bella was still engaged to ex John Cena — and tied the knot in August 2022. The couple welcomed son Matteo in July 2020.

DWTS pros have also found love with each other over the years. Brothers Val Chmerkovskiy and Maks Chmerkovskiy are married to Jenna Johnson and Peta Murgatroyd, respectively. Val, 36, and Johnson, 28, exchanged vows in April 2019 and welcomed son Rome in January 2023.

Maks, 43, and Murgatroyd, 36, meanwhile, wed in August 2017 after welcoming son Shai seven months prior. The dancers announced earlier this year that they are expecting their second child.