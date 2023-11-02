Having good chemistry with your Dancing With the Stars partner is crucial — and the remaining couples are sharing their thoughts on their fellow competitors.

For Lele Pons, the obvious choice is Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold. Her partner, Brandon Armstrong, argued that he and Pons, 27, also have great chemistry, but the YouTuber shut him down by saying their bond is more sibling-like than romantic.

“No, me and you, we’re like brother and sister,” Pons exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 31, following the DWTS live show. “Chemistry [is] like love.”

Pons explained that since Jowsey, 26, and Arnold, 18, are both “young” and “single,” their connection can shine brighter on screen. Charity Lawson also agreed that Jowsey and Arnold were the first pick to come to her mind. Her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, deemed the duo as the “blue man and pink lady,” referring to their alien-themed costumes for Monster Night.

While Jowsey and Arnold’s sizzling chemistry has sparked speculation that the twosome’s connection could blossom into something more, the couple shut down dating rumors during their post-show interview.

“I feel like it’s unfair on Rylee to talk about dating,” Jowsey explained to Us. “It’s her first season. We should focus on choreography and our dancing and not whether we’re together or not. It’s not a dating show, it’s a dancing show.”

As for who Jowsey and Arnold think has the best chemistry? The duo decided to go with Barry Williams and Peta Murgatroyd — and they weren’t the only ones. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov also think the Brady Bunch alum brings some serious charisma to the ballroom floor.

“Barry has chemistry with everybody,” Pashkov, 37, quipped to Us, while Madix, 38, nodded in agreement. “Barry is just a chemist … he’s the alchemist.”

Williams, for his part, gave credit to couples Madix and Pashkov and Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach and noted that the duos’ bonds are “in sync,” which makes the competition level “very high.”

Despite facing elimination on Tuesday, Mauricio Umanksy and Emma Slater shared that they think Pons and Armstrong are performing well this season and credited their success to just “having fun.” Like Jowsey and Arnold, Umanksy, 53, and Slater, 34, also had to dispel rumors that they are dating, especially after they were photographed in October holding hands while out to dinner.

“For full clarity, we are not dating,” Umanksy said via his Instagram Story last month. “We’ve been dancing together now for six weeks, four hours a day every single day.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Hannah Kahn