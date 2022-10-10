Head over heels! Brandon Armstrong and wife Brylee Ivers didn’t waste any time after falling in love.

The Dancing With the Stars pro who has teamed up with Tinashe, Jeannie Mai, Kenya Moore, Jordin Sparks and more since he joined the competition show for season 27, met his spouse online in early 2021.

“I was going on a few dates and they were all lame, They were terrible. I downloaded an app that’s similar to Tinder but for our Church to be funny. I was scrolling through and saw her but I was too embarrassed to message her. So, I DMed her on Instagram instead and she ghosted me,” he recalled in March 2022.

The social media manager told People that she was “trying to be cool” by ignoring him at first. After talking for one month, the duo went on their first date. Weeks before he proposed, Ivers gushed about Armstrong on Valentine’s Day, revealing via Instagram why he’s the “best thing to come” out of her life.

“1. You love unconditionally! Since the first time we met I’ve noticed that you are loving to everyone and everything! Especially your friends and family! I’m privileged to be apart of that love now.❤️,” she wrote. “2. You always think the best of me and others! I admire this about you so much! Always protecting me, your friends and family! 3. The time I spend with you is better than all the time I’ve ever spent without you! Laying around, shopping, driving around or seeing a movie. It doesn’t matter as long as I’m with you I feel like I’m where I’m suppose to be!❤️”

He put a ring on it in March 2022.

“I made a good decision a while back to ask you on a date … made the BEST decision of my life asking you to be my wife last night! I love you forever bry!❤️” Armstrong wrote via Instagram.

They wed that July in Utah.

“I bawled,” the dancer gushed at the time. “I knew she was obviously gonna choose a dress that was going to be beautiful. And I didn’t have any really defining or super important feelings about what I wanted the dress to look like. I was just happy that it was something that was beautiful and that she felt confident in. Everything was so, so good!”

Scroll through for their complete timeline: