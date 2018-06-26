Coming clean. Javi Marroquin broke his silence about Briana DeJesus rejecting his rushed proposal on Teen Mom 2.

wait…im just now getting the cliff notes on last nights episode. she really said she said no lmao! ok. — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) June 26, 2018

makes sense at the reunion when I told them what happened they kept asking me the same question as if I was supposed to say something different…they probably wont air it though — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) June 26, 2018

anyways, all good though…I've moved on from the past, most importantly I have accepted it..looking forward to the future. all love! — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) June 26, 2018

“Wait…im just now getting the cliff notes on last nights episode,” the reality star, 25, tweeted on Tuesday, June 26. “She really said she said no lmao! ok.”

He continued: “makes sense at the reunion when I told them what happened they kept asking me the same question as if I was supposed to say something different…they probably wont air it though.”

The Teen Mom 2 star insisted he is past the ordeal. “anyways, all good though…I’ve moved on from the past, most importantly I have accepted it,” he wrote. “looking forward to the future. all love!”

I'm not going to sit here and spill the tea on social media or on an aftershow because at one point, we were rocking for each other…regardless of how one feels now, doesn't take away how I felt in that time… so everyone can think they know how the situation went down but — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) June 26, 2018

but me and you both know how it really went down…. I choose not to comment and decline when asked for a comment because I have nothing bad to say/don't need to relive it over again..find a new story line… life goes on… — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) June 26, 2018

Marroquin obviously was not ready to put the matter to bed though. “I’m not going to sit here and spill the tea on social media or an aftershow because at one point, we were rocking for each other…regardless of how one feels now, doesn’t take away how I felt in that time,” he later explained, justifying his proposal. “so everyone can think they know how the situation went down but … me and you both know how it really went down…”

He concluded: “I choose not to comment and decline when asked for a comment because I have nothing bad to say/don’t need to relive it over again…find a new story line… life goes on…”

Marroquin popped the question to DeJesus during the Monday, June 25, episode of Teen Mom 2 because he thought he was being deployed. The 24-year-old was not impressed with her beau’s hasty proposal, so she declined. “That’s not my ideal proposal and I wasn’t going to accept the ring,” she reasoned. “It’s not the right time.” The pair did not break up at the time but later called it quits in January 2018.

Us Weekly confirmed on May 30 that Marroquin and girlfriend Lauren Comeau are expecting their first child together. “Blessings on top of blessings,” he captioned a Facebook photo of himself holding her baby bump. (Marroquin also shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.)

DeJesus reacted to her ex’s baby news in May. “I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” the reality star told Us exclusively at the time. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

