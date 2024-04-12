Jax Taylor is on another apology tour, this time backtracking comments he made in a now-viral rant about Vanderpump Rules.

Taylor, 44, called the show “scripted” while screening a recent episode of Vanderpump Rules at his bar, Jax’s Studio City.

“They don’t even hang out with each other. Show me a scripted show and I’ll show you f–king Vanderpump Rules,” he said as TikToker Kate Riccio captured the whole thing on video. “I’ve been on the show for nine f–king years. This is scripted. I’ll be on next week, I’ll tell you what, it was scripted.”

Taylor, who also called the show “disastrous,” added that Vanderpump Rules was organic when it started, but after about six seasons, it took a turn.

“Now everybody starts to have money, now it becomes fake,” he said. “Anything after six seasons is a wash. It’s a f–king wash.”

Now he’s changing his tune. At the end of the Thursday, April 11, episode of his podcast “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” which he hosts with his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright, he issued an apology and backtracked on his allegations.

“About 10 minutes before I got to the bar for the viewing party, something was brought to my attention that really upset me,” he explained. “I don’t want to get into details about what exactly it was about.”

Taylor went on to explain that he took his anger out on the show, rather than the individuals, and he was embarrassed to have presented Vanderpump Rules in a negative light.

“Certain people on the show may have rubbed me the wrong way from time to time but I should have never trashed the show like that,” he continued. “Vanderpump has been, and continues to be, incredible TV and I will always stand by that. As many of you know, in-scene, I can over-react impulsively and I just wanted to apologize for all that. I’m sorry guys, that was very wrong of me. I was drinking a little too many sodas.”

At that point, Cartwright, 35, butted in, adding that she was not around to prevent Taylor from running his mouth.

“Of course I was not there and I’m sure everyone notices, things happen when Brittany ain’t around,” she said.

Cartwright then said to Taylor, “that show gave you so much, you should have never put it down. They gave both of us our start on everything.”

“I honestly couldn’t have been more wrong, it’s the most authentic show out there,” Taylor concluded. “There’s nothing scripted about it. You can’t script this stuff, you really, really can’t. I’m sorry to everybody out there if I upset anybody and I just embarrassed myself to be honest.”

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.