The “new era” of Survivor rolls on, with season 46 set to premiere on Wednesday, February 28, and much like the previous five seasons, it will feature an entirely new set of castaways.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst said fans can expect that to remain the case, at least through season 48.

Since the conclusion of Survivor: Winners at War, the show’s 40th season, the CBS hit show has not brought any players back to play a second time. The only possible exception is Bruce Perreault, who was injured just minutes into season 44 and was given a second chance in 45.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Probst, 62, said production hasn’t even thought about bringing back familiar faces — not yet, anyway.

Related: ‘Survivor’ Season 46 Cast Revealed: Meet the Players The Survivor season 46 cast is ready to make a play for the million-dollar prize. 18 new faces are headed to Fiji to compete on the latest season of the long-running reality series hosted by Jeff Probst. Like similar seasons in the new era, the new players will initially be divided up into three tribes […]

“Why would we want returning players?” he asked. “Not yet. Time is on our side. Let’s just keep going here. And that’s how I feel about seasons 47 and 48. We’re already meeting the people who are going to be playing months from now and we are jazzed about it.”

As the story points out, if seasons 47 and 48 are, in fact, both newbie seasons, it will be the longest streak of seasons without returnees since Survivor: All-Stars, the show’s eighth season and the first to feature former players.

If and when Survivor does decide the time is right to bring players back, it will have no shortage of strong candidates from the new era. From fan favorites Jesse Lopez (Survivor 43) and Carolyn Wiger (Survivor 44) to polarizing players like Emily Flippen (Survivor 45) and Bruce (Survivor 44 and 45), the show already has enough to build a new era All-Star cast. And that’s not even including the beloved Maryanne Oketch (Survivor 42) and the breakout star Dee Valladares (Survivor 45), who both won their seasons.

Not surprisingly, Probst credits the show’s casting crew for striking gold so many times in recent seasons.

Related: Toughest ‘Survivor’ Competitors of All Time Ahead of the Wednesday, February 28, premiere of Survivor: Ghost Island, we’re looking back at some of the all-time best, toughest and most determined players to ever play. Which do you think is the toughest of all time? Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the […]

“I’m so happy with our casting team,” he said. “I can’t tell you how fun it is when I’m in a casting session and this new person pops onto my screen and I get to talk to them about their life. The team is finding such interesting people, and those people are now being on the show and that influences people to apply.”

Probst did not, however, address anything beyond season 48, which leaves a proverbial elephant in the room. With season 50 not far behind, what could production possibly have in store? Perhaps an All-Star season of entirely new era players or a New Era vs. Old Era theme? The possibilities are endless.