Amazon doesn’t want Jeffrey Tambor – but Netflix doesn’t mind! Following multiple sexual harassment claims made against the actor in November 2017, Amazon studios launched an internal investigation and ultimately cut him from Transparent in February. However, Netflix confirmed on Thursday, May 4, that his Arrested Development character is still set to appear in season 5.

Tambor, 73, plays Bluth patriarch George Sr. in the comedy. The second revival had wrapped production before any allegations were made against the actor. There is no release date for season 5 as of yet, but creator Mitch Hurwitz announced on Tuesday, May 1, that it would be coming “real soon.”

Van Barnes, Tambor’s former assistant, was the first to accuse him of inappropriate behavior, which launched Amazon’s investigation. Days later, his Transparent costar Trace Lysette also accused him acting “inappropriately,” making “many sexual advances and comments” toward her before getting physical.

“My back was against the wall in a corner as Jeffrey approached me. He came in close, put his bare feet on top of mine so I could not move, leaned his body against me, and began quick, discreet thrusts back and forth against my body. I felt his penis on my hip through his thin pajamas and I pushed him off of me. Again, I laughed it off and rolled my eyes. I had a job to do and I had to do it with Jeffrey, the lead of our show,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The Emmy winner, 73, has consistently denied all allegations made against him. “I am profoundly disappointed in Amazon’s handling of these false accusations against me,” the Archer alum said in a statement following his firing. “I am even more disappointed in [series creator] Jill Soloway’s unfair characterization of me as someone who would ever cause harm to any of my fellow castmates. In our four-year history of working together on this incredible show, these accusations have NEVER been revealed or discussed directly with me or anyone at Amazon. Therefore, I can only surmise that the investigation against me was deeply flawed and biased toward the toxic politicized atmosphere that afflicted our set.”

“As I have consistently stated, I deeply regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone and I will continue to vehemently defend myself,” he continued. “I also deeply regret that this ground-breaking show, which changed so many lives, is now in jeopardy. That, to me, is the biggest heartbreak.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!