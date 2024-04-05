Jelly Roll and wife Bunnie XO experienced a bit of a hiccup en route to the CMT Awards.

“When the private jet you’re in just stopped midair, turned around and said we had to emergency land because of a malfunction,” Bunnie, 44, wrote over a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, April 4, adding in a caption, “CMT, I swear we’re coming.”

In the short clip, Bunnie can be seen mouthing, “What the f–k?” as a group of people in the background look petrified. In a separate comment, Bunnie gave fans an update on their travel status, writing, “We landed but might have to get back on the same plane.”

Though many fans were concerned about the group’s safety, others zoned in on Bunnie’s less-than-thrilled reaction to their midair disruption.

“I love how everyone else looks terrified and Bunnie looks just mad as hell lol Hope you all are safe and sound!” wrote one fan, while another added, “Everyone freaking out, Bunnie: ‘We die, We die 🤷‍♂️.’”

When a separate fan asked if they were “alright” after the incident, Bunnie reassured followers that they’re safe. “We’re good, baby, but that was scary,” she wrote.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, April 5, Bunnie shared that the group got on another plane and were on their way to Texas.

“Alright, LA, let’s try this again, Austin, here we come!” she captioned the clip.

Jelly Roll, 39, is set to present and perform at this year’s CMT Awards, which will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7. He is also nominated for three awards: Male Video of the Year, Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year for his song “Need a Favor.”

At last year’s CMT Awards, the country crooner (real name Jason DeFord) took home three awards: Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year for his performance of “Son of a Sinner” on CMT All Access.

Earlier this week, Jelly Roll took home two awards at the 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards, including Best New Artist (Pop) and Best New Artist (Country).

He was nominated for a total of eight awards, including Artist of the Year, Country Artist of the Year, Best New Artist (Alt and Rock), Rock Song of the Year, Rock Artist of the Year and the show’s newest accolade, Favorite On Screen, a “socially voted” category. He also performed his and Lainey Wilson‘s hit single, “Save Me.”

“My mama always said I had a face for radio and boyyy she ain’t never lied!” Jelly Roll captioned a series of photos from his big night via Instagram. “We did it again. Thank you iheart for making me Pop & Country ARTIST OF THE YEAR!! It’s such an honor to even share that stage with such legends. CMT AWARDS NEXT!”