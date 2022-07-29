Song of the season? Singer/songwriter and pop sensation Jena Rose just released her new song and video “Being Good Is Boring” — and it’s a bonafide bop.

The single, which is accompanied by a soft neon-toned music video, touches on themes of freedom and adventure after spending a long time stuck in lockdown, with lyrics that encourage listeners to let go and enjoy the moment. The video, meanwhile, features Rose, 21, sporting 2000s retrofits as she confidently dances her way through a night out on the town.

“‘Being Good is Boring’ is for anyone wanting to have a little fun and not feeling guilty about it,” Rose said in the official press release for pop track. “I want others to take, connect and enjoy my art and have a little fun while listening to it.”

The Cuban-American singer has been involved in music since a young age. Her first single “Take A Breath” was released in 2015 when she was just 14-years-old. She then went on to debut her first EP Reasons in March 2018. The Texas native’s most recent hit “Checkmate” – inspired by one of Rose’s favorite shows, The Queen’s Gambit – was featured for seven weeks on MTV’s Top 10 countdown and reached #38 on the Top 40 Radio chart.

In March 2022, Rose performed with MTV Jam Sessions and spent 28 weeks on Most Requested Live. She has also performed on various broadcast shows including Open House Party and The Vibe.

The pop singer found a large chunk of her success on social media where her unique style and empowering lyrics have quickly become popular with viewers. With 58.9K subscribers on Youtube and 250K Instagram followers, her star is on the rise. “Checkmate” — which pushes the message of taking back control in one’s relationship — produced 10M+ streams and 7.9M video views on YouTube, as well as 5.3M views on Facebook.

The young star – who is signed with Independent Label, Gem Street – has specifically gained notoriety on TikTok. “Being Good Is Boring” has already gained 17M video views on the platform prior to its official release.

The artist is dropping her newest EP Baby Maybe later this year. For the record, Rose collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars, including various Grammy-nominated producers and writers, whose credits include Blink-182, Machine Gun Kelly, 5 Seconds of Summer and Panic at the Disco.

“Being Good is Boring” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!