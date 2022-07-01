5 of the Best Beach Playlists for Summer — On Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Bring out your Bluetooth speakers, because we’re going on a beach trip! Pack up a cooler full of cold drinks, a breezy novel, a frisbee and whatever else makes for an unforgettable trip to the shore — and press play!

Having an A+ summer fun playlist prepared for the beach is what’s going to seriously set the vibe for a fun day in the sun. Did you know Amazon Music already has plenty of awesome ones ready to go? Sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited today to try it free for 30 days and check out our fave playlists below!

Beach Party

This playlist features the best of both new and old, starting off with DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince and then cruising right alone to Beyoncé‘s newest single. It features 32 curated songs specifically for your summer beach party!

Listen to the Beach Party playlist on Amazon Music here!

Alternative for Summer

If you want a playlist full of some more alt-pop hits from artists like Willow Smith and The Killers, this is the one for you. It’s about six hours long, so no need to have a second one queued up!

Listen to the Alternative for Summer playlist on Amazon Music here!

Summer Hits 2022 by Topsify

Get a bonfire going and start dancing in the sand with this playlist of pop, dance and latin hits. Jack Harlow, Jubël and so many more awesome musicians are waiting for you on this 62-song playlist!

Listen to the Summer Hits 2022 by Topsify playlist on Amazon Music here!

Chillout Classics

If the goal is to simply relax and maybe get some naps in, a chill playlist is the way to go. Press play on this 10-hour playlist and watch as the sunset turns the sky into a work of art!

Listen to the Chillout Classics playlist on Amazon Music here!

Pop Punk Classics

If bands like blink-182, Good Charlotte, Paramore and Sum 41 still rule over your music taste (same!), then this pop punk playlist is the one for you. There are newer hits from artists like Olivia Rodrigo too!

Listen to the Pop Punk Classics playlist on Amazon Music here!

Want to check out more awesome playlists, songs, podcasts and more? Sign up for Amazon Music today!

