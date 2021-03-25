10 Best Cooling Sheets and Bedding Products for Hot Sleepers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whether you’re a hot sleeper or sharing a bed with a human furnace, sleeping comfortably through the night can be rough with a capital R. No matter how many times you flip the pillow over, you just can’t stay cool, and it’s keeping you up and unrested. And when you finally do fall asleep, you get the pleasure of waking up in a pool of sweat. Oh, joy.

Let’s nip the issue in the bud. We don’t even want to give your body the chance to overheat, right? We want you to feel comfy and cool from the get-go. That means swapping out your bedding and sleepwear for products developed specifically to keep you sweat-free, even with the blankets on. We’re talking sheets, mattresses, pajamas, pillows and more — starting at just $22! Get ready for the coolest list of bedding products around!

Top 10 Cooling Sheets and Bedding Products

Best cooling linen sheets: Parachute Linen Sheet Set

If you’re looking for something breathable, linen is always going to be a top choice. These European flax sheets have over 1,800 reviews and get softer and softer over time. Shoppers they they’re “the perfect temperature” for a fabulous night’s sleep, and the color selection is truly stunning!

Get the Linen Sheet Set starting at $149 at Parachute!

Best cooling cotton sheets: Boll & Branch Percale Hemmed Sheet Set

These organic cotton percale sheets have that “crisp” cooling feeling we adore, especially on a warm summer night. Shoppers say they’re “light and airy” and “stay cool” through the night!

Get the Percale Hemmed Sheet Set starting at $160 at Boll & Branch!

Best cooling bamboo sheets: Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheet Set

Bamboo is a popular choice among hot sleepers, and this popular sheet set was actually designed to be moisture-wicking! We also love that the fabric is friendly for sensitive skin.

Get the Bedsure 100% Bamboo Sheet Set starting at just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best cooling mattress: Helix Midnight

This medium-firm mattress’ cover is designed to allow for “high levels of airflow” so you can kiss stuffy nights goodbye. Shoppers say switching to this mattress was “the best decision [they’ve] ever made”!

Get the Midnight mattress starting at $599 at Helix!

Best cooling comforter/blanket: The Buffy Breeze

This temperature-regulating comforter is the ultra-chill sister of the original Buffy. It’s made with 100% earth-friendly eucalyptus fiber and is naturally resistant to dust, mites and mold. Over 5,000 reviewers adore this marshmallow-like blanket, calling it “very cool to the touch” and “extremely comfortable”!

Get The Buffy Breeze starting at $179 at Buffy!

Best cooling pillow: Columbia Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow

Columbia sells more than just sportswear! This dual-sided pillow keeps things simple and breathable on one side, while the other side has a gel panel made with Omni-Freeze technology for instant relief!

Get the Columbia Cooling Gel Memory Foam Pillow (originally $120) for $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best cooling pillow insert: Human Creations Gel’O Cool Pillow Mat

If you love your current pillow but just wish it were cooler, an insert like this could be all you really need. Simply slip it under your pillowcase. You can even refrigerate this insert for an extra burst of icy coolness!

Get the Human Creations Gel’O Cool Pillow Mat for $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best cooling pillowcase: Buffy Eucalyptus Pillowcase

Remember how lovely The Buffy Breeze sounded? Let’s turn that sustainable eucalyptus fiber into pillowcase form instead. Boom — this set of two breathable pillowcases comes in beautiful colors and softens with each wash!

Get the Eucalyptus Pillowcases starting at $49 at Buffy!

Best cooling duvet cover: Brooklinen Linen Duvet Cover

With this luxurious linen duvet cover on your bed, you may never want to get up again, but we’d say it’s worth taking the risk. Shoppers say it feels like they’re “sleeping in a cloud” and that even though they typically sleep hot, this cover keeps them “nice and cool”!

Get the Linen Duvet Cover (originally $255) for just $230 at Brooklinen!

Best cooling pajamas: Latuza Pajama Set

This tee and shorts PJ set is made with 95% bamboo viscose, so while most of your arms and legs will be bare, the parts that are covered will be able to enjoy the cooling sensation of the fabric. Which color set will you choose?

Get the Latuza Pajama Set (originally $32) now starting at just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2021, but are subject to change.

