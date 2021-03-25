Find Out How SkyFloat Is Making Shoppers’ Lives So Much Easier

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As a mother, business owner and entrepreneur, every moment counts. I love finding ways to maximize my productivity, and I appreciate companies and products that support a balance between my growing career and my busy family life.

After ten years of striving towards my dreams as an entrepreneur, the hard work has started to pay off. My second business is growing exponentially and has changed the course of my life and my family’s life forever.

A growing business requires constant responsibility, organization and time management, which is how I found the only product on the market that caters to my entrepreneurial lifestyle.

I didn’t think it was possible, but SkyFloat has made my life 10x easier — I work more efficiently, and I have the chance to spend more time with my children!

This Magnetic Ceiling Mount Is a Magnetic, Hangable Phone and Tablet Holder for Any Room In My House or Office

SkyFloat is the ultimate device holder that changes how, when and where I can work! This magnetic ceiling mount is a hangable phone and tablet holder for any room in my house or office. That means that I can attach it to the ceiling literally anywhere.

With a simple set up process, it’s finally possible to cook dinner for my children and watch a virtual presentation at the same time, all without holding my tablet or phone!

A hands-free device like SkyFloat is a game-changer for working moms, students, office communities and anyone working hard to reach their goals with the help of their phone or tablet.

I can finally take a load off with this hands-free phone and tablet holder from SkyFloat. Find out how it can make your life easier today!

SkyFloat Allows Me the Option to Sit and Stand While I Work

The set-up? Simple. All I had to do was attach the adhesive magnetic plate to my ceiling and attach the magnetic SkyFloat holder to the ceiling plate!

The magnetic hold on the SkyFloat and the magnetic ceiling plates are extremely powerful, which makes the process quick and safe for any recommended user!

What I found and love about SkyFloat is the chance to have two screens working for me at once — while I’m typing on my laptop, I can read an article on my tablet that is hanging next to me. Then, I can take my tablet and SkyFloat holder into my home office and attach them to another magnetic ceiling plate!

The transition is seamless, and my productivity levels have skyrocketed. I can walk from one room to another, quickly attach my SkyFloat holder to the magnetic ceiling plate and I’m ready to start working again!

I also appreciate that SkyFloat allows me the option to sit and stand while I work. It’s common to feel stiff after sitting for hours in the same position, so having the ability to raise my SkyFloat holder and stand during a conference call is an incredible feature that’s healthy for my body.

Any Room In My House Can Now Be a Functional Working Space

The SkyFloat holder makes it possible for any room in my house to be my office without a large desk that takes up lots of space!

Instead of a desk, chair, lamp and other office furniture, I can work from my SkyFloat and move around the room with ample space.

The fact that any room in my house can now be a functional working space changes how I think about when and where I work.

I can spend time with my children in our living room while still reading important emails from my SkyFloat holder above the couch. I can also move my SkyFloat holder into my bedroom and brainstorm new design concepts for my business before I go to bed.

The Hands-Free Feature of the SkyFloat Allows Me to Engage With My Children Without Distancing Our Interaction With a Tablet in My Hand

Other than using the tablet for work, I can attach my SkyFloat holder to magnetic shelves in my home gym and work virtually with my personal trainer. I can have an incredible workout, hands-free and my magnetic SkyFloat holder can move wherever I have a magnetic surface in my home-gym.

The SkyFloat phone and tablet holder opens up an entire world of opportunities — I can watch movies while taking a bath without getting my tablet wet. I’m able to watch movies with my kids in any room in the house, handsfree. I can even record adorable videos of us playing dress-up in my closet without holding anything!

Because I can easily set up SkyFloat with the magnetic plate, it allows me to engage with my children without distancing our interaction with a tablet or phone in my hand. We can record our dress-up games or special occasions without the hassle of missing out by watching everything from a screen.

The time I spend with my children is sacred, and I want to feel present in every moment. Sometimes when I’m recording them playing games or opening holiday gifts, I feel detached from the moment — instead of playing alongside them, I’m watching a screen to make sure I capture the memory.

Now, I have the best of both worlds! I can still capture every beautiful memory with my hands-free SkyFloat tablet holder without the worry of missing out. It’s also wonderful to look back on memories when everyone is in the video or photograph.

Instead of missing out on life, see how Skyfloat can change the way you function!

My Twelve-Year-Old Daughter Uses the SkyFloat Holder to Study Drawing Tutorial Videos While She Recreates the Images Into Her Art Journal

My children love our SkyFloat holders too. They make dance videos, read me recipes when I cook, connect their tablets to the holder when they watch their favorite shows at night and finish up homework on the weekends.

My twelve-year-old daughter uses the SkyFloat holder to study drawing tutorial videos while she recreates the images into her art journal. The holder is easy to detach and move anywhere else, so we can just attach it to the ceiling somewhere else if she wants to be in a different room.

SkyFloat Changed My Life As a Business Owner — It Allowed Me to Have All Hands on Deck, Without Holding Anything At All!

SkyFloat is an innovative idea and futuristic product that is multifaceted for work, play and educational settings. The holder feature allows for hundreds of opportunities in my business and allows my customers to interact with tablets in a useful and fun way.

I own an arcade cafe that requires self-ordering with SkyFloat holders and tablets, and my customers love it! With SkyFloat tablet self-ordering, my customers say the process is simple, allows for speedier checkout and helps with easy social distancing. They can adjust the SkyFloat holder to any angle and height and play games on it until their order is ready or until the game is over.

SkyFloat changed my life as a businesswoman — it allowed me to have all hands on deck without holding anything at all!

My employees are safe, my customers are satisfied and my business is thriving — even in uncertain times.

It’s Incredible How Productive I Can Be When Any Room in My House Is a Workspace

With SkyFloat, my home life is more organized, and my work life is more convenient. I can fold laundry and listen to an employee presentation at the same time, I can read with my kids while recording our storytime so they can listen and rewatch it when I’m on business trips and I can answer important emails and create new business opportunities all from the comfort of my living room couch.

It’s incredible how productive I can be when any room in my house is a workspace, I’m able to work hands-free and I’m able to work while sitting and standing. SkyFloat capitalizes on efficiency and is made for people like me — hardworking dreamers that never stop striving for their life goals.

After purchasing my personal SkyFloat, I got my children each one for their birthdays, and it changed their productivity levels too. Their grades are rising in school, and their attention to detail is visible. SkyFloat makes work engaging, productive and fun for kids.

When it’s time for work, my kids can move from room to room in our house or stay in their rooms to learn and study. With SkyFloat, the options are endless! My children will have their Skyfloat holders as long as they’re learning something — they can even bring them to college one day!

SkyFloat is an amazing invention that I’ve incorporated into my work and home life, and I’m finally able to reach even higher for my entrepreneurial goals with my SkyFloat.

Like I always tell my children, the sky’s the limit, and the sky really is the limit when you try SkyFloat!

