Is Jenelle Evans’ future on Teen Mom 2 up in the air? The reality TV star “remains on very, very thin ice with MTV and could be fired from the show,” a source tells Us Weekly.

News of Evans’ potential drama with the network comes after she skipped out on the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City on Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20.

“Jenelle will be interviewed this week for the Teen Mom reunion since she refused to go to New York City for filming,” the source tells Us. “Jenelle’s husband [David Eason] won’t be interviewed since he was fired from the show. David has expressed interest in sitting down with [host] Dr. Drew Pinsky, but at this point, who knows if that will happen.”

MTV announced back in February that the network was cutting ties with Eason with “six weeks left of production on Teen Mom 2” after his alleged homophobic tweets went viral. Evans married Eason in September 2017 and they share 15-month-old daughter Ensley. The couple both have two children from previous relationships. (Evans shares 8-year-old Jace with estranged ex Andrew Lewis and 3-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.)

A source previously told Us that there was a “physical altercation” between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus at the aforementioned reunion taping. The two women have struggled to get along ever since DeJesus briefly dated Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. (The drama between the costars is currently playing out on season 8 of Teen Mom 2, but DeJesus and Marroquin called it quits in January.)

After news of the alleged fight broke, Evans tweeted, “So glad I stayed home from #NYC this weekend with my babies. Too much drama! #CalledIt.”

Lowry, meanwhile, responded to the reports by simply tweeting, “I didn’t get beat up. I didn’t get hit. Reeeeeeeelax.” DeJesus, for her part, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, May 21, that the Hustle and Heart author should “get it together.”

Us Weekly reached out to Evans’ for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!