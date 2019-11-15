



Talk about a turn of events. Jennifer Aniston‘s Alex and Billy Crudup‘s Cory haven’t gotten along since the beginning of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, but it seems there may be more to the story.

The fifth episode of the season is “No One’s Gonna Harm You, Not While I’m Around,” the same title of the song (from Sweeney Todd) Cory ropes Alex into singing with him during the Broadway Development Fund Charity Fundraiser, which she’s hosting at her home.

The lyrics alone have a strong message, seeming to hint that Cory is on her side and that he’ll protect her. However, in the musical, Mrs. Lovett sings the comforting words back to Tobias — only to be working with his enemy. Is that a hint at Cory’s true intentions? Or is he a real ally? Do they have a history?

The scene brings up a number of questions and the moment it wraps, it all becomes too much for Alex to handle. She storms off and actually leaves her own event — and makes her husband finish it up! — to go see Mitch (Steve Carrell). When that does happen, and with the next New York Times piece about to be dropped, the pair reminisce about their great friendship before he hints that they could now actually be together and he kisses her.

However, that spark definitely goes out when they’re interrupted by their phones buzzing with the news that the article is out and it details Mitch’s alleged misconduct. When she reads it — even though Mitch claims she already knew about it all — she demands he take her home.

Elsewhere in the episode, Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) did not get invited to Alex’s soiree and instead went out with some of her Morning Show colleagues. While at the bar, she calls her dad who she is very angry with then takes some shots and hooks up with the bartender in the alleyway. Later, she ends up very drunk in her hotel with Cory — her boss, in case you forgot, who lives in the same building — taking care of her.

The Morning Show‘s new episodes are released on Apple TV+ every Friday.