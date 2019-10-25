There’s perhaps no field more crowded and competitive right now than that of streaming networks, but newbie Apple TV+ is coming out swinging. Launching on Friday, November 1, for $4.99 a month (after a seven-day free trial), the new service will feature eight new star-studded original programs to start, with even more new content dropping each month.

M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant, Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul’s Truth Be Told, Anthony Mackie and Samuel L. Jackson’s The Banker and feature film Hala, following a suburban teenager struggling with her Muslim upbringing, are among the projects in the pipeline.

However, on its launch date, Apple TV+ is dropping a ton of new soon-to-be hits that are already causing Emmy talk. The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell, may be the most buzzed-about new series coming to streaming. The series marks Carell’s first return to TV since he exited The Office eight years ago and looks “at the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning,” according to the official logline. It’s inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV — and cutthroat it is.

The series is also one of the most expensive to make. Witherspoon and Aniston, who also serve as executive producers on the drama, are reportedly earning $2 million apiece per episode.

Another show that will be available at launch is Dickinson, a modern and dark look at the life of Emily Dickinson.

“I read this and felt like it was so different than anything I’d ever read,” Hailee Steinfeld told Us Weekly at the New York premiere. “It’s so grounded in its period but so modern in its themes and it’s so incredibly relevant to today. I feel like I connected with it on so many different levels and to play a character who is a real human that is so wildly loved and appreciated was daunting in ways, but it was truly an honor to play this like this literary icon.”

Scroll through the gallery below for more on each show hitting Apple TV+ on November 1.