



Momoa, 40, stars alongside Alfre Woodard in the dystopian series set hundreds of years in the future. After a virus wipes away millions of people, the remaining population is left blind and humans are forced to adapt. Without their sense of sight, they all must find new ways of survival. The epic drama debuts on Apple TV+ on November 1.

The Aquaman star claims that not being able to use his sense of sight during the filming process only made his other senses sharper and his connection to his Bonet, 51, even stronger. “I don’t want to sound like, ‘Oh, there’s an aura, this and that,’ but there’s definitely an energy,” Momoa told Us Weekly and other reporters outside Fox Regency Village Theater at the Apple TV+ world premiere on Monday, October 21. “I’m a little bit more attentive to my wife’s energy … I’m connected.”

Momoa and Bonet have been together since 2005 and were rumored to have tied the knot a few short years later. However, the actors only recently made the marriage official during a ceremony at their Topanga, California, home in October 2017. Us Weekly broke the news of the nuptials, which took place a decade after the two welcomed their first child together. Momoa and Bonet share two children, daughter Lola, 12, and son Nakoa-Wolf 10. The former Game of Thrones actor is also a supportive stepdad to actress Zoe Kravitz.

Over the years, the stars have blended their families seamlessly. Bonet’s ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, admits that even though ending their marriage was difficult, he now sees Momoa as a brother. “It’s beautiful,” the “Fly Away” singer said of their modern family to U.K.’s The Times. “But it takes work.” Bonet and Kravitz were married for six years, after eloping on Bonet’s 20th birthday.

The entire family reunited to celebrate Zoe’s wedding in Paris, France, this past spring. The future Catwoman married Karl Glusman on June 28 at French restaurant Lapérouse, with Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, and Shailene Woodley also in attendance.

