He’s her lobster! It’s been 15 years since Friends ended, but Jennifer Aniston just opened up about whether her character Rachel Green would still be dating David Schwimmer’s Ross Geller in 2019.

“Yes,” the Murder Mystery actress, 50, said during an interview on the Today show on Wednesday, June 12. “Absolutely.”

Aniston also reflected on where the daughter Rachel and Ross had would be today. “Emma’s grown up,” she exclaimed. “High school? Yeah, she’s in high school. Let’s say junior high.”

Friends aired for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004 and also starred Courteney Cox (Monica Geller), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani) and Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing).

This isn’t the first time Aniston has gotten nostalgic while talking about the show. The Break-Up actress shared her hopes for a series reboot during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this month.

“Listen, I told you this: I would do it,” she said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “The girls would do it. And the boys would do it, I’m sure.”

After DeGeneres — who is also a close pal of Aniston — shared her enthusiasm for the possibility, the Along Came Polly actress added: “Anything could happen!”

While nothing is set in stone when it comes to a revival, fans have been entertained by Cox’s Instagram page since she joined the social media platform earlier this year with a Friends-themed photoshoot put together by DeGeneres.

Since then, the Cougar Town alum, 54, has alluded several times to popular episodes of the sitcom, including the hilarious pivot scene from the “One with the Cop” episode.

Kudrow, 55, for her part, seemingly wouldn’t mind getting back into character as the lovable Phoebe Buffay, but has also shared that she’s unsure what the angle of the revival would be.

“The thing we liked best about the show was that they were twentysomethings and they were their own family,” the Booksmart actress said in a February 2017 interview on the Today show. “Now, they all have families, so what are we going to watch?”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!