Rachel in the flesh! Jennifer Aniston gave some lucky Friends fans the shock of a lifetime when she surprised them on the Central Perk set.

The Morning Show star, 50, served as the guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired the hilarious segment on Friday, January 24. Aniston told the studio audience that Ellen and Friends were both filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, California. The Horrible Bosses star decided to pay a visit to her old stomping grounds and shock fans who were receiving a tour of the Central Perk coffee house set.

As the fans settled on the couch to snap a photo, Aniston popped up and surprised them. One person couldn’t stop screaming after she saw the actress in person. Two other fans, meanwhile, couldn’t believe their eyes when Aniston came from behind the couch. “Is it real? Am I dreaming? Is it really, really you? Is there a mask on? Are you real?” they asked in unison.

A few fans also revealed their favorite Friends character — but none of them mentioned Aniston’s character, Rachel Green. Later, Aniston invited the unsuspecting fans to attend the show. “Now that you guys are here, you get to watch your third favorite Friend,” she joked.

Aniston recently enjoyed another walk down memory lane with Friends on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 21. The star, who won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama later that night, played an Instagram game to see which Friends character she would land on.

“Come on, come on, Lisa [Kudrow]!” Aniston said in reference to the character Phoebe Buffay, who was portrayed by Kudrow.”Muah, I love you!” the We’re the Millers star said once she saw her result was Phoebe.

Aniston has gotten accustomed to Instagram after joining the social media platform in October 2019. She received 1 million Instagram followers within her first day of joining, breaking the Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers.

She told Us Weekly and other reporters on Sunday that she joined Instagram because of “peer pressure.”

“I’m not gonna say it was peer pressure, but it was peer pressure,” she explained. “If you can’t beat them, join them, right? It’s fun.”