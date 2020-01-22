Could this be any cuter? Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt channeled their inner Friends personas at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards to determine which character they really are.

While walking the SAG Awards red carpet on Sunday, January 19, The Morning Show star, 50, stopped to play the game that’s taking over Instagram — by staring at the camera, the filter randomly selects which person, movie, place, etc. you are.

Fans of the NBC sitcom might’ve thought that Aniston would get her TV alter ego, Rachel Green, in real life, but that was not the case.

“Come on, come on, Lisa!” Aniston said as she waited to see who she’d get when playing the game with Access Hollywood. She ended up with Phoebe Buffay, who was played by Lisa Kudrow on the series, which ran from 1994 to 2004.

“Muah, I love you!” the Friends alum added before continuing down the carpet.

Later that night, the Cake actress’ ex-husband Pitt, 56, stopped to play the same game and he wasn’t thrilled with his result.

“Chandler. Alright. Alright. Now what?” he said after Chandler Bing’s character (Matthew Perry) popped up on his head. “That was it?”

Both Aniston and Pitt — who appeared as Will Colbert, a member of the “I Hate Rachel Green Club,” in an episode of Friends in 2001 while married to Aniston — were winners at the awards ceremony.

The Los Angeles native took home the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama for her role on The Morning Show, while her former flame won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During her speech, the Dumplin’ actress got emotional saying, “I am so grateful,” and it was later revealed that her ex was watching her speech on a monitor backstage, taking it all in.

The two then reunited backstage and the photographs of them smiling, embracing and briefly holding hands sent fans over the edge with excitement. Following their run-in, Aniston appeared to be overcome with emotions.

“She was so happy, thrilled and surprised while explaining how she felt excited and overwhelmed,” an eyewitness in the press room told Us Weekly on Sunday. The exes almost ran into one another at the 2020 Golden Globes earlier in the month, but just missed each other when walking the carpet, an eyewitness told Us at the time.

A source told Us exclusively in December that Aniston and Pitt’s friendship works because they’ve both moved forward since their marriage ended in 2005 after five years.

“A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong,” the insider said at the time. “They’re both looking forward, not back.”

After their split, Pitt went on to marry Angelina Jolie, but the two split in 2016. Aniston wed Justin Theroux in 2015 but they called it quits two years later.