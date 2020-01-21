The struggle is real! Yes, even for world-famous celebs like Jennifer Aniston! On Monday, January 20, the SAG Award winner shared a photo series on Instagram showing how she had to sit to keep her white vintage Dior gown from wrinkling on the way to the awards ceremony.

The Morning Show star was photographed reclining in the back seat of a Chevrolet vehicle with her bum on the very edge of the seat. The second pic is of her award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series — along with her heels and dress, draped over the side of a marble tub.

She captioned the photo series, “No wrinkles… harder than it looks! Somewhere between these two photos, my peers gave me a gift I will cherish and a night I will never forget. Thank you @sagawards, @themorningshow, and our incredible cast and crew. Let’s get back to work!”

Aniston made SAG Awards headlines for reasons besides her anti-wrinkling hack, too. First, she wore white, which is a major change-up for the Friends alum. Fans are used to seeing her in a black gown (see: photo evidence) so when she took to the carpet in a sheer, white stunner, people justifiably freaked out.

And second, the blonde beauty reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt on the red carpet and the adorable moment quickly made its rounds on the Internet. The former spouses were photographed laughing, smiling and embracing.

Interestingly enough, Aniston wore a few memorable white dresses while her and Pitt were still together. Two few notable ones include the strapless Chanel gown she wore to the 56th annual Emmy Awards in 2004 and the Atelier Versace stunner she debuted the same year at the Cannes Film Festival.

Comedian Michelle Collins humorously tied all of these events together in a comment. She wrote, “Someone needs to photoshop Brad in that tub.”