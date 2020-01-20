The One Where They Go Their Own Way. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attended the same 2020 SAG Awards afterparty on Sunday, January 19 — but they managed to stay on opposite sides.

“Brad and Jen did not cross paths at the SAG afterparty,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Brad hung out to the right side of the party after the entrance with Leonardo DiCaprio and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood crew. Jen stayed all the way in the left back corner of the party.”

The Ad Astra star, 56, was “in high spirits when he arrived” and was “in a great mood” throughout his time at the bash, according to the onlooker.

The former couple also attended Netflix’s afterparty, although it is unclear if they interacted there.

Pitt and Aniston, 50, did, however, bump into each other backstage at the SAG Awards earlier on Sunday after winning for their roles in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Morning Show, respectively. They were photographed conversing, and the actor also held the Friends alum’s hand at one point.

Aniston told Extra after the ceremony ended that she thought it was “sweet” that Pitt watched her acceptance speech on the TV monitors backstage.

“We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working,” she said. “You don’t really have that much of a life, so it’s nice to come out and put a pretty dress on and celebrate your friends and their work and inspire each other to keep going.”

The World War Z star, for his part, told the outlet that he is “all caught up” on the actress’ Apple TV+ drama, which he called “really good.”

Aniston took things a step further when she revealed to Access Hollywood that Pitt is “more than welcome” to join the cast of The Morning Show, in which she stars opposite Reese Witherspoon.

The stars’ five-year marriage came to an end in 2005 as he moved on with Angelina Jolie. However, they have since become friends again; the Fight Club star even attended Aniston’s 50th birthday party in February 2019.

After their divorce, Pitt was married to Jolie, 44, from 2014 to 2019. The By the Sea costars share Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Aniston, meanwhile, split from Justin Theroux in 2017 after two years of marriage.