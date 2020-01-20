Here for it! Fans have been pining for Brad Pitt to join the cast of The Morning Show, and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston is totally down for it.

“He’s more than welcome!” the Friends alum, 50, told Access Hollywood on the red carpet at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday, January 19, although she noted that the rumors were “not on [her] radar.”

“They’re so interweb-by,” she said with a laugh, referencing speculating fans. “[Hearing that is] a first for me.”

Later in the evening, Aniston won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role as news anchor Alex Levy on The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ series — which also stars Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell — premiered in November 2019, and production on season 2 is already underway.

“I am so grateful,” she said during her acceptance speech. “Our extraordinary head writer created so many characters that are so layered and complicated and messy and ugly and beautifully human.”

The win was a big moment for the actress — it was her first SAG trophy since 1996, when she played Rachel Green on Friends — but fans were more awestruck by her subsequent reunion with Pitt, 56, backstage. After he won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the former couple congratulated each other on their big nights and even held hands.

The Ad Astra star was also spotted watching Aniston’s acceptance speech on the TV monitors backstage. At one point, he smiled and said, “Oh, wow.”

The Murder Mystery star called Pitt’s support “sweet” after the awards ceremony wrapped, telling Extra, “We’ve all grown up together, we really have. It just feels like a really fun night to celebrate and cheer each other on and keep working.” The Fight Club star, for his part, told the news outlet that he is all “caught up” on The Morning Show, calling it “really good.”

The exes were married from 2000 to 2005. Aniston later wed Justin Theroux in 2015, and they separated in 2017. Pitt, meanwhile, tied the knot with Angelina Jolie in 2014, and they divorced in 2019. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars share six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11.