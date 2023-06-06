Sweet revenge. Jennifer Coolidge hopes her former costar Jon Gries returns to White Lotus so his character, Greg, gets exactly what he deserves.

“My hope for Jon is that he’s not finished with Greg,” the actress, 61, said of her former costar while speaking to The Bear star Jeremy Allen White for Variety’s Actors on Actors, which was published on Monday, June 5. “I hope there’s some comeuppance for evil Greg.”

Coolidge played Tanya on the HBO anthology series, an heiress who fell in love while with Greg while on vacation in Hawaii in season 1. The pair returned married and on an Italian getaway in season 2. They were the only characters to appear in both seasons of White Lotus, but Coolidge hopes for Tanya’s sake that Greg shows up in season 3.

“I think he should, I don’t know, end up in a meat-grinding machine,” the Legally Blonde star quipped.

With the honeymoon phase long over, Tanya and Greg’s romance had a gruesome ending. They weren’t able to see eye to eye, so she ended up spending time with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and his friends instead. After growing suspicious of her new pal, Tanya realized that Greg might be trying to kill her to get her fortune.

While on her way back to the hotel via boat, she found a gun and killed Quentin along with almost everyone else on the vessel. While trying to gain access to the dinghy, Tanya fell and hit her head. Her body washed up on the beach the next morning — and no one questioned Greg’s possible connection to the events that took place on board.

Though Coolidge won a Primetime Emmy Award, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her work, she isn’t expected to appear in the third season of the HBO hit. “Mike [White, showrunner] was looking for a big Italian opera ending, and it was big and dramatic, so he wanted me to die for many reasons. But I also think Tanya’s a lot,” the Massachusetts native said. “Maybe people would get sick of her on another season. Maybe people would be like, ‘Oh, my God. Get rid of Tanya!'”

However, she hopes her character appears in a new form. “But if Tanya could come back in any form, maybe she could come back as a seagull and poke Greg’s eyes out,” she suggested.

White Lotus season 3 does not yet have a premiere date.