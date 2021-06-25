Buckle up! Jennifer Garner opened up about a possible Alias reboot and all hope isn’t lost!

“First of all, it is insane how close I am to that cast still,” Garner, 49, mentioned in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek at her interview at SeriesFest on Friday, June 25. “I’ve texted with Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungey in the last week! I’ve spoken to Victor Garber in the last week. Ron Rifkin. I mean I just love those people still. Michael Vartan, Carl Lumbly and of course Gina Torres. So, I guarantee we would all be game.”

While the actress, who starred in the series from 2001 to 2006, would love to return she explained that it wasn’t up to her.

“The thing is you’ve got to talk to your buddy [J. J. Abrams] and you’ve got to talk to your buddies at Netflix. They would have to want to do it,” she added. “You better just speed it up a little bit if you want me back! … I don’t necessarily do 5 [AM] anymore, but yes I can still do those fight scenes if I have to.”

Garner also gushed about getting to work with Mark Ruffalo again on The Adam Project. This was the first movie to reunite the former costars since 13 Going on 30.

“Mark, it was just so great to be back together … Well, I found him to be Mark, which was the most comforting part of it all,” Garner shared during the festival. “I mean gosh so much has happened for him. He’s such an important actor and we just were able to – it felt so oddly comfortable to do a scene with him as if we were husband and wife and been married for years and years.”

The Daredevil star explained that working together again felt natural to them.

“Not like we were being Jenna and Matty – but there was a continuation of the comfort and the feel and the constancy of that, and then the rest of the time we just spent catching up off on camera,” she continued. “We talked the entire time we worked together. It was really great and I’m so proud of him, I’m proud of his family. I’ve always taken his success personally, not that I had anything to do with it, but I just am so happy for him and so proud of him, so it was great to share that with him for a couple of days.”

Garner recently admitted that Ruffalo, 53, almost quit the 2004 romantic comedy because of the famous “Thriller” dance scene.

“We started to learn the dance. Our first rehearsal, I think it was like Mark, Judy [Greer] and me,” the Yes Day star recalled during an appearance on the Skimm’s “Texting With” digital series in March. “Judy and I were both dancers growing up, and poor Mark didn’t know that. And he came in and he hated the rehearsal process so much, he almost dropped out of the movie.”