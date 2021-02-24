Matty and Jenna forever! Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner reunited on Tuesday, February 23, nearly 17 years after they costarred in 13 Going on 30.

“Reconnecting with an old pal,” the Spotlight actor, 53, wrote via Twitter on Tuesday. “Anyone know where we can get Razzles in Canada?” he added, referencing the ‘80s candy that the stars eat nonstop in the film.

The Alias alum, 48, shared the same selfie with Ruffalo on her Instagram, captioning it, “Wishing dust worked! And I got a perfect day with my old pal.”

The pair have reunited for the upcoming film The Adam Project alongside Ryan Reynolds and Zoe Saldana. It’s currently shooting in Vancouver, Canada.

Garner starred alongside Ruffalo in the 2004 rom-com as Jenna Rink, a 13-year-old girl who wishes to be all grown up and magically becomes the 30-year-old version of herself.

The Avengers actor played Jenna’s childhood BFF and true love, Matt Flamhaff. After growing apart in high school, their characters reconnect as adults and eventually live happily ever after — in a pink house where they eat Razzles as often as they like.

One month prior, Garner reunited with Judy Greer, who played former teen mean girl and later Jenna’s backstabbing coworker Lucy Wyman in 13 Going on 30.

The actresses met up in Los Angeles for a social distanced walk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Always the smartest. Always the funniest. Always the biggest @dodgers fan in the room. I love @missjudygreer.♥️ #TeamJG,” the Dallas Buyers Club actress wrote via Instagram as she shared a photo with Greer, 45, in January. “P.S. Hey, JG — remember how I said I wasn’t going to post you? 😬 Sorry, but you’re cute.”

The I Don’t Know What You Know Me From author commented on the snap, writing, “@jennifer.garner no one is cuter than YOU!!! ❤❤❤.”

Ruffalo celebrated the rom-com’s 16-year anniversary in April 2020, sharing a photo with Garner from the movie. “Remember what the world was like when Razzles were all the rage? Missing that time,” he wrote via Instagram.

A year prior, Garner shot down the idea of a sequel for the hit, saying on Good Morning America in April 2019, “What, like 15 Going on 50? Let’s simmer down! Leave well enough alone.”

Andy Serkis, who played editor Richard Kneeland in the film, told Us Weekly in November 2018 that “once is plenty,” ruling out a sequel.

“It was really fun to work on,” he exclusively told Us. “I actually loved the film. Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s relationship in that is absolutely gorgeous. I love that film.”