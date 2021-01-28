Farewell to flying? Jennifer Garner reflected on pre-pandemic travel in a hilarious tribute to airports and adventuring.

“Travel: A Memorial,” Garner, 48, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 27. “(aka Tight Jeans: Goodbye Forever) 🪦♥️🙏.”

In the video montage, the 13 Going on 30 star showed herself in a variety of situations that take place at airports, including getting your bags and waiting in line to board the plane.

The clip began with Garner happily jumping and clicking her heels together as she walked down a corridor to her plane. As sad music played in the background, viewers saw the Alias alum smiling as she lugged her baggage through a terminal.

The mother of three, who shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, was then seen doing ballet moves on the moving sidewalk before pushing all of her luggage joyfully onto an escalator.

Garner also included numerous photos of herself sleeping on airplanes, blissfully unaware that traveling would come to a halt amid the coronavirus pandemic. In one snap, she had a big smile on her face while wearing an eye mask in what appeared to be first class.

The Daredevil actress’ playful ode to travel fun got a lot of celebrity and fan attention, with nearly two million views on Instagram in 20 hours.

Both Gisele Bündchen and Diane Keaton commented on the post, writing, “😂😂😂.”

Kimberly Williams-Paisley added: “All the feels. 🤣💔💔.”

Mean Girls’ Lacey Chabert replied, “😂 & 💔.”

Erin Foster also got in on the joke, writing, “I’m so sorry for your loss, sending love❤️.”

Grey’s Anatomy’s Jessica Capshaw asked if she can “come with you wherever you go?!” once traveling is fully reopened.

Even United Airlines commented, telling the star, “We can’t wait to welcome you back 💙✈️.”

Garner has been known for sharing quirky videos and photos on social media, including a clip of her dancing with ballerina Tiler Peck in front of her chicken coop earlier this month.

A month prior, the Texas native hilariously recreated her iconic Alias pool scene, but instead of wearing a blue bikini she wore a wet suit and goggles and slipped into Uggs slipper in her backyard.

“I am awfully grateful for everyone in this community♥️. To celebrate all 10 million of you 🙈🤗, here is THE video I promised my manager (hi, @nksolaka) and my publicist (hi, @mereowass) I would never post (because 👧🏻➡️👵🏼😂),” she captioned the December 2020 Instagram clip. “At some point in 2021, Ladies, I will try to look cute just for you. 🤗♥️ #thankyou.”