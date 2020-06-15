To each their own! Jennifer Garner is taking her role as a cat mom very seriously.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, June 15, the 48-year-old Camping alum offered an explanation for a photo that was taken of herself pushing her kitty in a stroller. She revealed that the practice began after she and her three children — Seraphina, 11, Violet, 14, and Samuel, 8 — made an effort to go for walks amid the coronavirus quarantine period.

“One of my kids was not into going for walks and we just had to get out of the house,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres. “And I said ‘What can we do? We have to just commit to going for walks.’ And she said, ‘I want to take the cat.’”

Garner revealed that Jerry Seinfeld’s wife, author Jessica Seinfeld, is responsible for her newly-adopted cat mom lifestyle. “I want Jessica Seinfeld to know I blame her because she is like a cat lady, and all of a sudden now I have a cat and have a cat stroller and I take it for walks, and it has a leash,” she shared.

The 13 Going on 30 actress believes her cat is “happy to go out and about” in the stroller and that the pet is “very titillated by the whole adventure.”

Not only does Garner have a cat, but she also has a rescue dog and several chickens. She explained to DeGeneres, 62, on Monday’s episode why now is such a great time to have her own chickens.

“They’ve just been out there laying. They just give us eggs out the wazoo, we give eggs to neighbors,” she said. “I look out there and I look at them on the nest and I just say ‘How [are] you doing? Can I move you’ You don’t want to move them at the wrong time.”

Garner has managed to keep busy amid the coronavirus pandemic. In April, she teamed up with Amy Adams to launch #SaveWithStories. Celebrities including Drew Barrymore and Mindy Kaling have participated in the initiative by reading books via Instagram and Facebook to entertain kids stuck at home. The movement is in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, both of whom are accepting donations to help support schools and community programs.

The Alias alum has also continued to run her Once Upon a Farm company and keep busy in the kitchen. On her Instagram last month, she hosted a “#PretendCookingShow” where she whipped up an orange-almond biscotti.