30, flirty, and thriving… one more time? No, Jennifer Garner just can’t imagine a sequel to her hit romantic comedy 13 Going on 30.

Garner, 46, reflected on her role as 13-turned-30-year-old Jenna Rink in the 2004 film as she sat down with the hosts of Good Morning America on Thursday, April 11.

For starters, the actress didn’t realize the movie’s 15th anniversary is coming up on April 23. “Aww!” she exclaimed when she learned of the upcoming milestone.

And when asked for her favorite memories from her time on set, Garner cited the cast of the movie, particularly her onscreen nemesis. “Judy Greer, working with Judy,” she said. “We had so much fun together. She was my frenemy, and we’re still really good friends.”

Despite the nostalgia, Garner let GMA cohost George Stephanopoulos down easy on the idea of a sequel. “What, like 15 Going on 50?” she quipped. “Let’s simmer down! Leave well enough alone!”

Andy Serkis, who played Poise editor Richard Kneeland in 13 Going on 30, previously told Us Weekly he couldn’t see the film getting the reboot treatment, either. “No! Definitely not,” the 54-year-old told Us in November. “Once is plenty. It was really fun to work on, but …”

Serkis has fond memories of the project as well. “I actually loved the film,” he added. “I just have to kind of, sort of hold my head every time people say, ‘Can you do the ‘Thriller’ dance?’ I have to kind of go, ‘Oh, my God.’ But Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo’s relationship in that is absolutely gorgeous. I love that film.”

In a recent interview with Us, Brie Larson also paid tribute to the rom-com, having played one of the Six Chicks who tormented the younger Jenna. “Oh yeah, that’s pretty good!” the 29-year-old Captain Marvel star said. “Photos of that have been resurfacing recently. That’s hilarious.”

