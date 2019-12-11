



Ladies first! Jennifer Lopez’s role in Hustlers has earned her a Golden Globe nomination, but what she takes away most from playing Ramona is her character’s can-do attitude. This is something she wants her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, to keep in mind.

“I love that you never see Ramona with a man. Except when she’s in the club or working,” Lopez, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Monday, December 9.

The “Dinero” singer’s Ramona is the leader of a group of strippers who work together to rip off wealthy clients. Lopez describes the film as a “woman gangster movie.” In Hustlers Ramona strips, is a mentor, a swindler and becomes an entrepreneur — but above all else, she looks out for herself, which is something not all of Lopez’s film characters can say.

“When you do certain roles, you realize something about yourself. I’ve always been so much a romantic, so much about having a relationship, and this woman is the total opposite,” the New York native told the publication. “To play that, to live in those shoes, to walk in those very high heels, in that skin, made me realize I’m out here on my own.”

She continued: “That’s what I need to teach my daughter. That aspect of it, that you can do it on your own. Women are not taught that all the time.”

Lopez, who starred alongside Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the film, revealed that the focus on Ramona and her role as a mom, not men, is what made the character “fun to play.”

“Ramona was independent. It wasn’t about men. It wasn’t about, ‘I need these guys to like me. I need them to be attracted to me. My goal is to get all of your money,’” she said. “Her having a daughter, being a mama bear — those things made it fun to play, because I could be maternal Mother Earth, caring and loving, and then be like, I’ll stab you.”

The Second Act star previously spoke about her work on the movie saying, “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers. I did it for free and produced it.” She told GQ in November, “Like Jenny from the Block — I do what I love.”

The film focused on women making it happen and that rang true behind-the-scenes as well. “It became a movement. This is our movie, where we run s–t,” she told the publication. “They know it’s all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We’ve been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned.”