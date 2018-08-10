Jennifer Love Hewitt is back on the small screen – and maybe in the recording studio, as well. The actress detailed her new role on season 2 of 9-1-1 when she stopped by Us Weekly’s suite at the Television Critics Association press tour, revealing that she also hopes to sing on the Fox drama.

Hewitt, 39, plays Maddie, Buck’s sister who moves to Los Angeles following an abusive relationship and becomes the new 9-1-1 operator. So, how could singing mix into that? She has some ideas.

“I would really love for Maddie to have a phone call with a kid and have to sing to the kid in order to keep the kid distracted until help could get there. I think it could be a really beautiful scene,” the former Ghost Whisperer star told Us. “Or I’d love to just find out that’s something in Maddie’s life that she does to help her in her situation. I would love to sing on the show.”

In 1992, Hewitt released her debut album in Japan. She went on to drop two more albums in 1995 and 1996. In 2002, she released her first album to chart in the United States, BareNaked.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer vet also noted that creator Ryan Murphy has not yet asked her to sing, adding that he’s been a bit busy.

“I’m not sure if that means he doesn’t like my records from Japan when I was 12 or what the situation is,” she joked. “I mean, Ryan, what are you doing? It’s like you have 19 shows or something.”

9-1-1 premieres on Fox Sunday, September 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

