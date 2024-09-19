The drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County isn’t reserved for just the Housewives.

If you ask Jennifer Pedranti and her fiancé, Ryan Boyajian, some of the spouses will find themselves in a bit of conflict with each other later this season.

“I was hopeful with Eddie [Judge]. I hadn’t seen him in maybe a year since the previous season,” Ryan, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly at Sunday Riley’s cocktail event on Tuesday, September 17. “I feel like dudes are dudes. We just get over things. If the girls have their stuff, it’s their stuff.”

When The Real Housewives of Orange County midseason trailer was released, however, viewers got a preview of a tense discussion between Ryan and Tamra Judge’s husband.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“When I saw him [Eddie] at an upcoming dinner party, I went right up to him and tried to give him a hug, kind of like bros. ‘How’s it going, man? Hope life is good,’” Ryan recalled at The Pendry in Newport Beach, California. “And he didn’t reciprocate. He wasn’t interested in giving me a hug. It just kind of went from there. I think when you get some cocktails going with Tamra, she definitely lights her own fire, and that’s where it went.”

In a sneak peek, Eddie, 51, referred to Ryan as a “scumbag” while Tamra, 57, called him a “bitch.”

While viewers will have to watch what happens to see what caused the conflict, Jennifer, 47, said Ryan came into the situation with a positive attitude.

“You will see Ryan. He goes in, he tries,” she told Us. “And then fans will just stay tuned. The ride gets bumpy. The husbands are not exempt [from the drama].”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Stars: Where Are They Now? Many faces have come and go from The Real Housewives of Orange County over the years. After 14 seasons on the Bravo series, OG cast member Vicki Gunvalson announced in January 2020 that she was leaving the show. The news came after fellow season 1 star Tamra Judge was offered a part-time role for season […]

Jennifer’s own relationship with Tamra will also face some speed bumps as well. While the pair have remained cordial in recent episodes, previews suggest a fractured dynamic that may not be easily fixed.

“I placed a lot of value on a friendship that was never there because friends would never do what’s been done or said to an actual friend,” Jen teased. “You couldn’t and so I think it was me learning to put perspective on it, understanding that we are very different as women, and the term ‘friendship’ holds very different value for the two of us. Patterns show back up and I think I’m off the apology tour train for a bit. I’m never going to say never, but right now, boundaries are good.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Stream old episodes now on Peacock.