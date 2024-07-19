Jennifer Pedranti and her family have settled into their new home after a season of change.

On the Thursday, July 18, episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, cameras rolled as the Bravo star and her kids moved into Ryan Boyajian’s home. Now, Jennifer, 47, is ready to share what the experience was really like.

“It was an adjustment,” she exclusively shared with Us Weekly while promoting season 18. “We’re still there and it’s amazing now. … Ryan is very structured and I learned I did everything for the kids. Ryan’s made me a little more structured. I’ve made Ryan a little more loose and we are totally settling in now.”

Jennifer added, “I would be lying if I said there wasn’t a time period [where] we all needed to settle into. What we felt in the beginning was Ryan’s home, but now we feel like we’re all home.”

Prior to the move, Jennifer (who shares children Harrison, 20, Dawson, 17, Greyson, 14, Everleigh, 12, and Dominic, 10 with ex-husband William Pedranti) and Ryan (who has sons Cole, 20, and Tyler, 18, from a previous relationship) had been together for four years. They got engaged in April during a romantic getaway in the Bahamas.

Earlier this month, Jennifer was able to finalize her divorce from William. While she is “happy” to close that chapter and move on, the Orange County resident has one final goal. “I need co-parenting peace,” she said. “I know this is an odd statement to make. It’s like he still feels like family to me. … He’s a good dad. So that’s all that matters.”

While Jennifer says her and Ryan are stronger than ever as they begin planning a wedding, she also told Us the big move briefly put a strain on their relationship.

“He had to have some mom talks with me,” Jennifer shared when recalling the advice she received from Ryan. “When I let it sink in, ‘Why are the kids not helping with the trash? Why am I picking up everyone’s laundry?’ There’s so many people in this house and little things where I’m like, ‘You know what? You just made my life so much easier. Thank you.’”

As Jennifer continues to teach fitness classes at Devi Rebel Yoga in Rancho Santa Margarita, California, the Bravo star is prepared to face questions about her relationship for a second season in a row.

One curveball thrown during filming was when Ryan, 47, was reportedly named in the gambling and theft scheme involving the former interpreter for Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani. (Ryan has not been charged with a crime and his attorney previously told ESPN that the reality star is cooperating with federal authorities.)

“The world got very scary for a moment, but you watch it play out,” Jennifer teased. “Ryan has no involvement. He’s fine. We are fine.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursday nights on Bravo at 9 p.m. ET. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi