Tamra Judge is reacting to her Real Housewives of Orange County costar Ryan Boyajian’s alleged connection to the Shohei Ohtani gambling scandal.

“I didn’t sign up for Mob Wives. I signed up for The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Judge, 56, shared on the Monday, May 13, episode of iHeartRadio’s “Two T’s in a Pod” podcast. “This is dark. This is heavy. This is disgusting.”

Judge also confirmed Us Weekly’s exclusive reporting that filming for RHOC season 18 has resumed after news broke of Boyajian’s possible ties to the scandal. Cameras previously went down following a finale party on April 18.

“You guys, it’s bad,” Judge added when expressing her perspective on how big of a deal the case is. “I’m not the one that actually brought it up on the show…originally.”

Earlier this month, Boyajian, 46, was reportedly named in the gambling and theft scheme involving the former interpreter for Ohtani.

ESPN reported on May 8 that the Los Angeles Dodgers’ interpreter Ippei Mizuhara allegedly wired money to Boyajian to pay his gambling debts. That same day, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Mizuhara, 39, agreed to enter a guilty plea to two federal charges related to the theft of nearly $17 million from Ohtani’s bank account.

Boyajian’s criminal attorney, Steven Katzman, told ESPN that the reality star is currently working with federal authorities. The outlet also claimed via sources that Boyajian would receive immunity in return for his testimony.

“Because there is an active investigation and Ryan is working with the authorities, he can’t confirm or deny what is going on,” Katzman previously stated to ESPN. “He is not a bookmaker or a sub-bookie.”

In response to Judge’s latest podcast episode, Katzman told Us in a statement: “While we continue to take the position that we cannot comment in light of the active investigation of which my client is cooperating, I will state that Ms. Judge does not know anywhere close to all of the facts, mischaracterizes what she does with inflammatory rhetoric and should refrain from commenting publicly on the same until she does.”

RHOC viewers were first introduced to Boyajian during season 17 of the show when he joined the cast alongside his then-girlfriend Jennifer Pedranti. The couple, who got engaged last month, faced scrutiny from some cast members — including Judge — about their relationship. There were also rumors about infidelity (and sending of NSFW pics via Snapchat), which both parties denied.

In her latest podcast episode, Judge reminded people that she had concerns about Boyajian long before any MLB drama surfaced.

“When are you people going to start believing me?” she said when referring to past controversial cast members. “I was right about Brooks. I was right about this dude.”

Real Housewives of Orange County is streaming now on Peacock. A premiere date for Season 18 has yet to be announced.