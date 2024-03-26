Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani has found himself in the middle of a baseball scandal.

Just weeks before Major League Baseball’s 2024 season officially kicks off, Ohtani’s interpreter Ippei Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers for allegedly taking significant sums of money from the player in an effort to settle gambling debts.

Law enforcement authorities and MLB’s department of investigations have launched separate probes into the allegations.

As for Ohtani, 29, the MLB All-Star has maintained he had no involvement with gambling and was the victim of a “massive theft.”

“I’ve never bet on baseball or any other sport or ever asked anyone to do it on my behalf,” Ohtani said during a press conference on Monday, March 25. “I never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports.’’

As the Dodgers prepare for their stadium opener on Thursday, March 28, here’s a look at everything we know about the scandal centered around Ohtani and Mizuhara, 29.

Who Is Ippei Mizuhara?

Wherever Ohtani went, Mizuhara likely followed as he served as the MLB player’s longtime friend and training partner. He had been by Ohtani’s side ever since he started his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. When Ohtani signed his record-breaking $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers in December 2023, Mizuhara was hired by the team as well.

During his time with the Dodgers, Mizuhara served as Ohtani’s interpreter in press conferences, in the clubhouse, in the dugout and at select public appearances.

Why Is Mizuhara Being Investigated?

According to ESPN, Mizuhara was fired from the Dodgers after questions surrounding at least $4.5 million in wire transfers sent from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation set off a series of events.

Mizuhara allegedly incurred the gambling debts to a Southern California bookmaking operation that is under federal investigation, multiple sources told ESPN. Reporters started asking questions about the wire transfers, leading Ohtani’s team to investigate.

“In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft,” a statement from Ohtani’s attorneys read, “and we are turning the matter over to the authorities.”

While sports betting is legal in nearly 40 states, it remains illegal in California where Ohtani and Mizuhara work.

Does Mizuhara Blame Ohtani?

In an interview arranged by Ohtani’s spokesperson on March 19, Mizuhara told ESPN that he asked Ohtani to pay off his gambling debt in 2023. “Obviously, [Ohtani] wasn’t happy about it and said he would help me out to make sure I never do this again,” Mizuhara said. “He decided to pay it off for me.”

“I want everyone to know Shohei had zero involvement in betting,” he continued. “I want people to know I did not know this was illegal. I learned my lesson the hard way. I will never do sports betting ever again.”

But one day later, Mizuhara told ESPN that Ohtani actually had zero knowledge of his gambling debts and that Ohtani had not transferred money to the bookmaker’s associate. “Obviously, this is all my fault, everything I’ve done,” he said. “I’m ready to face all the consequences.”

What Has Ohtani Said About the Case?

In a press conference with reporters on March 25, Ohtani publicly spoke out about the investigation. With help from translator and Dodgers employee Will Ireton, the pitcher expressed his disappointment and anger that someone close to him could pull off a serious violation. “I’m very saddened and shocked that someone who I’ve trusted has done this,” he told reporters via translation. “Ippei has been stealing money from my account and has told lies.”

How Is MLB Reacting to the Scandal?

Major League Baseball announced plans to open a formal investigation into gambling allegations against Mizuhara.

“Major League Baseball has been gathering information since we learned about the allegations involving Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhari from the news media,” the league said in a statement on March 22. “Earlier today, our Department of Investigations (DOI) began their formal process investigating the matter.”

Ohtani is expected to remain on the Dodgers’ active roster during the probe.