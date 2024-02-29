Los Angeles Dodgers baseball star Shohei Ohtani had a big surprise for his fans on Thursday, February 29, when he announced that he’s married.

The 2023 American League Most Valuable Player, 29, revealed on Instagram that he tied the knot. However, he did not reveal the identity of his wife.

“To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make. Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have begun a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married,” Ohtani captioned his post on Instagram.

This was a rare revelation from Ohtani, who has been very private about his personal life.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: See Which Stars Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner found love with Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony […]

The superstar from Japan wrote his caption in English and added a photo of his dog, Decoy. His pet has become so popular that Ohtani received ​​a mock honorary visa for Decoy from the U.S. Embassy in Japan last month.

He concluded, “I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support.”

Ohtani also added a message in Japanese, asking the media not to reach out to his family or friends in an attempt to find out more information about his new wife, per a translation by CNN.

“We are still young and [there are] many things we don’t know yet, but we hope you will warmly watch over us,” he continued. “We hope that the two of us (and one dog) will work together to support each other and move forward alongside with our fans.”

After playing five seasons in Japan as a star pitcher and outfielder, Ohtani became one of the most sought after players in the world, and signed with the Los Angeles Angels in 2017. He quickly became one of Major League Baseball’s top players, with the rare combination of pitching and also serving as a designated hitter.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Got Married in Secret From Ryan Reynolds surprise "I do" to Blake Lively to Beyonce's hush-hush ceremony to Jay Z, take a look back in photos at stars who married in secret

Ohtani won his first American League MVP Award in 2021 and repeated the feat last year, leading the league in homeruns with 44. He also became the first player in MLB history to hit over 40 homers — and win 10 games as a pitcher — in the same season.

After six seasons playing for the Angels, Ohtani became a free agent last year, igniting an intensive bidding war. In December 2023, he signed the largest contract in professional sports history, a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers.

After signing the record contract, he thanked his former team in an Instagram post.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everyone involved with the Angels organization and the fans who have supported me over the past six years, as well as to everyone involved with each team that was part of this negotiation process,” Ohtani wrote. “Especially to the Angels fans who supported me through all the ups and downs, your guys’ support and cheer meant the world to me. The six years I spent with the Angels will remain etched in my heart forever.

Related: Former MLB Pitcher Tim Wakefield and Wife Stacy's Relationship Timeline Scott Eisen/Getty Images Former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy Wakefield, were married for more than 20 years before their deaths. The couple reportedly met in 2000 after Tim signed with the Boston Red Sox in 1995, beginning his 17-year career with the team. Tim and Stacy went on to marry in 2002 […]

He also made a promise to the followers of his new team.

“And to all Dodgers fans, I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself,” Ohtani commented. “Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

Ohtani made his Dodgers debut on Tuesday, February 27, during spring training in Glendale, Arizona, and received a thunderous ovation from the fans when he hit the field.