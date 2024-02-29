Former MLB pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy Wakefield, were married for more than 20 years before their deaths.

The couple reportedly met in 2000 after Tim signed with the Boston Red Sox in 1995, beginning his 17-year career with the team. Tim and Stacy went on to marry in 2002 and welcomed two children: son Trevor and daughter Brianna.

Stacy, Trevor and Brianna supported Tim through many of his career milestones, including his 2012 retirement from the MLB. “Thank you for your sacrifices through the years to allow me to pursue my dreams, pushing me through the hard times and never allowing me to quit,” he told his family during his retirement speech.

Tim continued: “I’m really looking forward to spending more time with you guys. Boston is our home and always will be. Stacy grew up here, both my kids were born there, and essentially, I grew up there, too.”

One month before his and Stacy’s 21st wedding anniversary, Tim died of brain cancer at age 57 in October 2023. Stacy passed away five months later, though her cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Scroll below to relive Tim and Stacy’s relationship:

2002

Tim and Stacy tied the knot two years after they met.

2004

The couple welcomed their first child, son Trevor.

2005

Tim and Stacy continued to grow their family with the birth of their daughter, Brianna.

2012

Stacy, Trevor and Brianna supported Tim as he announced his retirement from the MLB after 19 seasons in the league. “I also feel that this is what’s best for my family to succeed, as well,” Tim explained of the decision in his retirement speech at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida, in February. “This is a special time in my kids’ life and I’ve never wanted to regret not being there for them.”

The athlete was later honored during a special pregame ceremony at the Red Sox’s home field, Fenway Park, in May.

2022

Tim shared photos of himself, Stacy and Brianna at the American Century Championship golf tournament. “Thank you @acchampionship and @nbcsports for an amazing week. Honored to be invited to such a special event,” he captioned the Instagram slideshow. “Being able to catch up with some old friends, meet some new ones, and have my daughter on the bag was an awesome experience.”

2023

Tim’s former teammate Curt Schilling revealed on his “The Curt Schilling Baseball Show” podcast in September that Tim and Stacy had been diagnosed with brain cancer and pancreatic cancer, respectively. Schilling was subsequently criticized by fans and the Red Sox for revealing private health information about the duo without their consent.

“We are aware of the statements and inquiries about the health of Tim and Stacy Wakefield. Unfortunately, this information has been shared publicly without their permission,” the Red Sox said in a statement. “Their health is a deeply personal matter they intended to keep private as they navigate treatment and work to tackle this disease. Tim and Stacy are appreciative of the support and love that has always been extended to them and respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

2023

Tim died in October at age 57. “Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield,” the Red Sox said in a statement at the time. “Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.”

The team went on to offer their “deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family.”

Later that month, Stacy revealed one of Tim’s final messages for his fans. “Never forget where you came from. Be a mentor to others,” read a screenshot shared by Stacy via former NHL player Bobby Orr on X. “You didn’t get to where you are today by yourself and no matter what status you accomplish in life, you should assume the responsibility to help those who are less fortunate than you.”

Tim’s message continued: “I’ve been involved with different charities my whole career and I can tell you that I’ve received much more than I’ve given. I’ve also learned that it doesn’t matter how much money you’ve made, how big your house is or what kind of car you drive. What matters most is: did you make a difference in someone else’s life?”

2024

Stacy’s family announced in a statement shared by the Red Sox in February that she had died at age 53 at her Massachusetts home, calling her a “beloved mother, daughter, sister, niece, and aunt.” She died “surrounded by her family and dear friends, as well as her wonderful caretakers and nurses,” but her cause of death was not specified.

“We will remember Stacy as a strong, loving, thoughtful and kind person, who was as down-to-earth as they come,” the announcement continued. “ We feel so lucky to have had her in our lives, and we take comfort in the fact that she will be reunited with Tim, the love of her life.”

The statement went on to thank the doctors, nurses and caregivers who helped Stacy through her health journey, as well as fans for their love and support, concluding, “We kindly ask for privacy at this time as we try to process this profound loss.”