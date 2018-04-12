Fist pumps, T-shirt time … and sex tapes? The cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vacation recently sat down with Us Weekly to play a racy game of “Never Have I Ever” where they admitted to not only having sex tapes, but also to having sex on a plane, sexting the wrong person and more. Watch the exclusive video above to see what the cast had to say.

The reality stars are no strangers to having cameras around them 24/7 but when the season wraps, they apparently keep rolling on their camera phones. When asked who in the cast has a sex tape, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Pauly D. all fessed up.

“I mean, there [are] like a million on my phone,” Guadagnino, 30, acknowledged. “They’re not out there!” Let’s hope the Staten Island native doesn’t lose his cell phone anytime soon.

Pauly D., 37, chimed in that he also has “tons” of sex tapes, but he reminded the rest of the cast that they do, too. “Everybody we hooked with on the show is a sex tape. So where is that vault? There’s like a vault,” he explained. “There [are] cameras everywhere.”

“When we used to have sex they used to put a GoPro on our head,” Guadagnino said, joking. “They put it on the girl’s head. They [were] like, ‘Hey, when you walk in you got to sign this paper and wear this GoPro.’”

When asked if they’d joined the mile-high club, Pauly D. was guilty again.

His sidekick Guadagnino needed clarification: “How do you do it? Where?”

“First class – you have your own pod,” the DJ claimed. “The chick comes over to you, and you act like you’re cuddling … with a blanket. Nobody even knows. Gotta be quiet though!”

To hear more from the cast, like who admitted to sexting the wrong person, watch the exclusive video above.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

