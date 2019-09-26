



Keeping secrets! During the Thursday, September 26, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Nicole Cortese find out that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro isn’t exactly telling them the truth about his sobriety — according to Jen Harley.

In Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek, Angelina Pivarnick shares the texts she received from Jen that claimed Ronnie, 33, went to Cabo, went MIA and blocked her, which was a different story than he told his roommates.

“I am scared for Ron’s well-being and I want to know what the f–k is going on,” Angelina, 33, says in her confessional, explaining why she shared the texts. “Let’s figure out how to fix this kid because he’s not all right.”

After reading the texts, Deena, 32, has questions. “Is he not really sober?” she asked the girls. “Is this an act?”

Meanwhile, Jenni, 33, isn’t sure how involved to get in the situation because of what happened last season while the group was in Las Vegas. When she tried to speak to Ronnie about Jen, it turned into a screaming match. Everyone is also worried since Ronnie just got out of rehab.

Us Weekly broke the news in February that Ronnie had spent a month in a Florida treatment center for depression and alcohol abuse. At the time, the reality star told Us he wanted to be a better father for his now 17-month daughter, Ariana Sky, who he shares with Jen.

Ronnie opened up to his roommates about his decision to get help during the August 29 episode. “I needed it. Too much s–t was going on,” the former Famously Single said at the time. “I was in it and I couldn’t see. … It took time to reset. I had to do what I had to do for myself, for the baby. We know the decisions I was making were not the decisions a father should make.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

