



Who do you believe? That’s the question on everyone’s mind during the Thursday, September 19, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is texting non-stop with on-off girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Does anyone know what’s going on?” Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio asks Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese and Angelina Pivarnick while the group is out to dinner in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek. When Ronnie, 33, gets up to go to the bathroom and leaves the phone on the table, Vinny, 31, can’t help but shudder.

“I can just see a mini Jen climbing out of the phone, trying to kill us all,” the Chippendales dancer jokes in his confessional. “There’s so much drama in that phone right now, I don’t even want it on the table.”

While they wait for Ron to get back to the table, Angelina’s phone starts buzzing — and doesn’t stop. She tells the group that Jen is repeatedly texting her.

“All of a sudden, my phone is blowing up and it’s Jen,” the EMT, 33, says in her interview before reading the messages. “Those text messages are f–king insane.”

The texts include claims that Ronnie went to Cabo San Lucas, “went MIA,” texted Jen “crazy s–t all hours of the night” and “went completely whack.” Her claims come shortly after Ron completed a month stint in rehab for alcohol and depression treatment, so the entire situation just confuses the roommates.

“I don’t know what is really going on right now. I don’t know if he’s sober to not,” Angelina says. “I don’t know who the f–k is lying at this point and I’m very scared.”

Over the past two years, the pair have had alleged violent arguments, one that led to Jen allegedly dragging Ronnie with her car and him posting photos of bruises and cuts.

During the August 29 episode, Ronnie came back from a Florida treatment center and explained to his roommates why he decided to seek help. “I needed it. Too much s–t was going on,” the former Famously Single star told Vinny and Paulie. “I was in it and I couldn’t see. … It took time to reset. I had to do what I had to do for myself, for the baby. We know the decisions I was making were not the decisions a father should make.”

He opened up to Us exclusively in February about his decision to go to rehab for alcohol abuse and depression, revealing that it was all for his now 17-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, with whom he shares with Jen.

“Eventually, all the bad decisions I was making were going to lead me to places that I didn’t want to be,” the reality star told Us at the time. “I wanted to be led to the place that I am now – that’s happy, healthy and the best role model for my daughter.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

