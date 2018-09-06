The drama never ends in Sin City. The Thursday, September 6, episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation picked up right where the last left off – Jen Harley got into Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s face, spit on him and put her hands on him during their June 7 altercation. She called him a “f—king loser” and a “piece of s—t” during the fight and he admitted in the confessional that they “have no control” over their relationship and will fight until they’re “65 years old.”

Ultimately, she ripped the mic off and stormed out. “She’s f—king drunk, I can smell the alcohol on her breath,” he said after she left. “Where’s my kid?” He later broke down crying and told the cameras he felt this was the last straw.

Following the fight, security called the police to report domestic violence and although Ronnie didn’t want to press charges, they still had to look into it. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Us at the time of the incident that they came to the suite and couldn’t find Jen. Ronnie was so worried about the whereabouts of his daughter that he also had the police do a wellness check. Ultimately, they questioned Jen and she was not arrested, and Ronnie decided to move forward by meeting his lawyer again and discussing custody.

When that drama ended, another arrived: Angelina Pivarnick. After Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi invited her, she was ready to join the party in Vegas, after admitting in a confessional that she didn’t really get along with Jenni “JWoww” Farley.

The moment they saw each other, the tension began. Angelina said hello to everyone but Jenni. In fact, when she saw Jenni, she said they had “s—t to work out.” Jenni immediately fired back with, “We’re actually dealing with family s—t … you wouldn’t know because you’re not part of the family.”

Angelina stirred the pot further when she slapped Vinny Guadagnino when he playfully tried to put her into the shower because it looked like her “hamster cage.” And no one was happy about the slap.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

