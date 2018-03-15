It’s T-shirt time. The cast of Jersey Shore headed to Miami for their reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and the trailer proves that the partying is just as — if not more — intense as it was in MTV’s original series.

“We’re back, bitches,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi yells in the beginning of the trailer. Of course this time around, things are a bit different — Snooki, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley and Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio are all parents, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is expecting his first!

“I love my children, but I never let loose,” Jenni, 32, says during the minute and a half video, showing her dance moves in the club with the cast. “Motherhood has made me crazy!

“We’re going harder than we’ve ever gone before,” 37-year-old Pauly says. Ronnie, 32, then adds: “We’re older but I don’t think many of us are wiser!”

The trailer also references Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino‘s upcoming jail sentence. The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to tax evasion in January and his sentencing is scheduled for April 25. “Dude, prison’s no joke. It’s scary,” Snooki says in the video. “He’s literally not gonna survive.”

The group also goes ring shopping, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike hit the gym, and there’s a great amount of drinking and partying.

“We’re, like, the hottest messes ever,” Deena Nicole Cortese adds.

Original cast member Angelina Pivarnick is not shown in the trailer, but as previously reported, she does show up at the house at some point during the season. Sammi Sweetheart Giancola, however, does not. She is the only original cast member who declined to participate.

All six seasons of Jersey Shore will air in order, as well as four Road to Vacation specials, during the weekend of March 30. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation premieres on MTV Thursday, April 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

